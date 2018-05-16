Product Description
- SIMPLE HYDR CLNSR FAC WIPES 20 WIPES
- Introducing our Simple Water Boost Biodegradable Hydrating Facial Wipes, specifically formulated for dry or dehydrated skin. They effectively cleanse your skin of makeup, even waterproof mascara, while instantly hydrating it.
- Our Simple Hydrating Wipes are infused with clever micellar cleansing bubbles that glide over skin, attracting makeup and dirt to gently yet effectively cleanse and refresh your skin.
- Our Simple Hydrating Facial Wipes do not contain artificial perfume or colour and harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, making them perfectly suitable for dehydrated, dry or sensitive skin.
- Infused with plant extract and skin-essential minerals, these Simple Hydrating Facial Wipes are our best face wipes for dry or dehydrated skin.
- We believe in continuously working to be kinder to the planet, which is why our Simple Water Boost wipes are biodegradable. This means that with every pack you are saving the equivalent of 4 plastic bags! Also, did you know we are the first to have 100% recyclable outer packaging? Yay!
- These wipes are vegan and made with wood pulp, biodegrading in only 42 days under home and industrial compost conditions.
- Being kind to animals is also very important to us, Simple is certified cruelty-free by PETA - we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world.
- Pack size: 20SHT
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Glycerin, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Citrate, Ceteareth-12, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Pantolactone, Citric Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Saccharide Isomerate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- WARNING: For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
20 ℮
Safety information
