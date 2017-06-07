Pedigree Rodeo With Chicken 7 Sticks 123G

Great treat.
I bought Rodeo twists as a souvenir for our dog while we were in Prague. She loves them! Unfortunately, they don't seem to be available in the US. So I guess we'll have to go back to Europe to buy some.
Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 1.9% Dried Poultry Liver Powder, equivalent to 4% Chicken), Various Sugars, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Seeds, Herbs
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
7 x 123g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|22.3
|Fat content:
|3.1
|Inorganic matter:
|5.3
|Crude fibres:
|1.6
|Moisture:
|15.1
|Calcium:
|0.80
|Omega 3 fatty acids:
|551 mg/kg
|Energy:
|312 kcal/100 g
|Vitamin A:
|4834 IU
|Vitamin E:
|48.3 mg
|Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate):
|14.5 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
