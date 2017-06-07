By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Rodeo With Chicken 7 Sticks 123G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Rodeo With Chicken 7 Sticks 123G
£ 1.65
£13.42/kg
  • Tasty, chewy twists - PEDIGREE® RODEO™ treats have a deliciously chewy texture that is full of succulent flavour
  • 7 Chicken & Bacon flavour dog chew stick twists
  • PEDIGREE® dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre
  • Chewy dog treats with less than 5% fat / 100g
  • Dog training treats with omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • Dog treats for training with vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Treats for dogs with minerals including calcium to help keep bones strong
  • Chicken dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 123G
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • Vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Calcium to help keep bones strong

Information

Ingredients

Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 1.9% Dried Poultry Liver Powder, equivalent to 4% Chicken), Various Sugars, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Seeds, Herbs

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions:
  • Small dogs (5-9 kg), feed up to 4 sticks per week. Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 6 sticks per week. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 13 sticks per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs 5 kg and over. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to
  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.pedigree.com

Net Contents

7 x 123g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:22.3
Fat content:3.1
Inorganic matter:5.3
Crude fibres:1.6
Moisture:15.1
Calcium:0.80
Omega 3 fatty acids:551 mg/kg
Energy:312 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:4834 IU
Vitamin E:48.3 mg
Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate):14.5 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great treat.

5 stars

I bought Rodeo twists as a souvenir for our dog while we were in Prague. She loves them! Unfortunately, they don't seem to be available in the US. So I guess we'll have to go back to Europe to buy some.

