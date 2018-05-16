By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef 12 Sweet Potato Falafel 264G

£ 1.75
£6.63/kg
3 falafels
  • Energy370kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 616kJ / 148kcal

Product Description

  • A spiced blend of sweet potato, carrot, chickpeas and dried apricots.
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crown-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • Widely Recycled
  • © Tesco 2020. SC212327
  • 100% plant based
  • Loaded with sweet potato, chickpeas and seasoned with spices
  • Cook from frozen 18 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 264G

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato (29%), Carrot (23%), Chickpeas (21%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Dried Apricot [Dried Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Bay, Coriander Powder, Light Brown Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Lemon Peel, White Pepper, Herbs, Ginger Powder

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14-17 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

264g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 3 falafels (60g**)% RI*
Energy 616kJ / 148kcal370kJ / 89kcal4%
Fat 4.9g2.9g4%
of which saturates 0.5g0.3g2%
Carbohydrate 17.7g10.6g
of which sugars 6.9g4.1g5%
Fibre 9.1g5.5g
Protein 3.6g2.2g
Salt 0.9g0.5g8%
Pack contains 4 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
**When cooked according to instructions 264g typically weighs 240g---

