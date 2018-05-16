Tesco Plant Chef 12 Sweet Potato Falafel 264G

- Energy370kJ 89kcal4%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars4.1g5%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 616kJ / 148kcal
Product Description
- A spiced blend of sweet potato, carrot, chickpeas and dried apricots.
- The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crown-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- D. Sarno
- 100% plant based
- Loaded with sweet potato, chickpeas and seasoned with spices
- Cook from frozen 18 mins
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 264G
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Potato (29%), Carrot (23%), Chickpeas (21%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Dried Apricot [Dried Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Bay, Coriander Powder, Light Brown Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Lemon Peel, White Pepper, Herbs, Ginger Powder
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14-17 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
264g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 3 falafels (60g**)
|% RI*
|Energy
|616kJ / 148kcal
|370kJ / 89kcal
|4%
|Fat
|4.9g
|2.9g
|4%
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|17.7g
|10.6g
|of which sugars
|6.9g
|4.1g
|5%
|Fibre
|9.1g
|5.5g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|8%
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
