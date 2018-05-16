Tesco Chocolate Cheesecake 540G

- Energy1467kJ 352kcal18%
Product Description
- Baked chocolate cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with chocolate sauce.
Baked for creaminess. Rich cream cheese with Belgian chocolate on a crunchy biscuit base.
- Baked for creaminess Rich cream cheese with Belgian chocolate on a crunchy biscuit base
- Rinse - Pot - Widely Recycled
- Rich cream cheese with Belgian chocolate on a crunchy biscuit base
- Baked for creaminess
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 540G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
- 2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
- 3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
- 4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Base. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
540g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cheesecake (90g)
|Energy
|1630kJ / 391kcal
|1467kJ / 352kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|21.4g
|Saturates
|11.7g
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|38.8g
|34.9g
|Sugars
|24.2g
|21.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.7g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
