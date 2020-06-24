Tesco Garlic Mayonnaise 235Ml

Abysmal
Absolutely abysmal.
Never been mayo
This has never been mayo. It’s like someone whipped up some egg whites and added a bit of garlic flavouring. Absolutely horrible.
Do not buy
Hideous. Used once and had to throw the entire bottle away.
Avoid at all costs
If only I could give no stars. This was changed recently to a new smaller bottle and that I could accept. However, the contents are nothing like they were before. This is horrible stuff and nothing like the garlic mayo it claims to be
Horrible! We always buy Tesco garlic mayo but the
Horrible! We always buy Tesco garlic mayo but the latest bottle is in-edible. New recipe and neither of us can stomach it, it'll be going straight in the bin!
Gag inducing gooey yuckiness
This is disgusting! It looks translucent and tastes even worse. Already in the bin. It is a gooey, gross not quite white gag inducing horror show.
Do not buy this product
Tesco have changed the recipe, this is disgusting. The garlic flavour is overwhelming and unpleasant. The product itself looks unappealing and has a gel like consistency.
Awful
Do not buy this!!! It looks like hair, oddly translucent. Complete waste of money.
Horrendous!
horrendous isn't even close to what this tastes like.... i literally gagged on the chunky globs of grossness... threw out the bottle and will never buy again. yuck!!! tesco, do everyone a favour and take this off your product line..
Revolting recipe change.
The recipe has changed and it's disgusting. I won't br buying this again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!