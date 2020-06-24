By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Garlic Mayonnaise 235Ml

1(10)Write a review
Tesco Garlic Mayonnaise 235Ml
£ 0.85
£0.36/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy60kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 403kJ / 96kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise with garlic.
  • AROMATIC
  • AROMATIC
  • Pack size: 235ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil (4%), Garlic (3%), Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (1.5%), Salt, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid), Garlic Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Onion Powder, Flavouring (contains Mustard).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

235ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy403kJ / 96kcal60kJ / 14kcal
Fat4.3g0.6g
Saturates0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate13.7g2.1g
Sugars5.9g0.9g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt1.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Abysmal

1 stars

Absolutely abysmal.

Never been mayo

1 stars

This has never been mayo. It’s like someone whipped up some egg whites and added a bit of garlic flavouring. Absolutely horrible.

Do not buy

1 stars

Hideous. Used once and had to throw the entire bottle away.

Avoid at all costs

1 stars

If only I could give no stars. This was changed recently to a new smaller bottle and that I could accept. However, the contents are nothing like they were before. This is horrible stuff and nothing like the garlic mayo it claims to be

Horrible! We always buy Tesco garlic mayo but the

1 stars

Horrible! We always buy Tesco garlic mayo but the latest bottle is in-edible. New recipe and neither of us can stomach it, it'll be going straight in the bin!

Gag inducing gooey yuckiness

1 stars

This is disgusting! It looks translucent and tastes even worse. Already in the bin. It is a gooey, gross not quite white gag inducing horror show.

Do not buy this product

1 stars

Tesco have changed the recipe, this is disgusting. The garlic flavour is overwhelming and unpleasant. The product itself looks unappealing and has a gel like consistency.

Awful

1 stars

Do not buy this!!! It looks like hair, oddly translucent. Complete waste of money.

Horrendous!

1 stars

horrendous isn't even close to what this tastes like.... i literally gagged on the chunky globs of grossness... threw out the bottle and will never buy again. yuck!!! tesco, do everyone a favour and take this off your product line..

Revolting recipe change.

1 stars

The recipe has changed and it's disgusting. I won't br buying this again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Usually bought next

Heinz Garlic Sauce 225G

£ 1.70
£0.74/100g

Tesco Mayonnaise 450Ml

£ 0.75
£0.17/100ml

Tesco Bbq Sauce 440G

£ 1.00
£0.23/100g

Tesco Garlic Sauce 235Ml

£ 1.00
£0.43/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here