Product Description
- Elegant Touch False Nails Glowing Apricot
- Nail newbie? Find hot tips online to help apply and remove our nails...
- This manicure-in-minutes kit gives you pretty, perfect, ping-proof nails in just a few simple steps. What are you waiting for?
- Worried about glue damage?
- Try our Nail Saviour Protective Glue Barrier!
- Nails made in China. Glue made in Taiwan.
- Green Dot
- Glue: 2g
- Wear for up to 10 days
- 24 nails with glue
- 10 sizes oval
- Because life is better with fabulous nails
Information
Ingredients
Nail Glue Ingredients: Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, BHT, BHA
Preparation and Usage
- Easy Application
- Prep, sizes, glue, angle and press
Warnings
- NAILS WITH GLUE.
- WARNING: CYANOACRYLATE. IRRITANT. Avoid inhalation and contact with eyes, mouth and skin. Bonds skin instantly. Skin bonding: do not pull - soak and ease apart gently. Eye contact: flush with water and consult a physician. Do not use on thin, irritated or infected nails. Avoid contact with clothing and cotton as it can cause burns. KEEP AWAY FROM CHILDREN
Distributor address
- Original Additions BP Ltd.,
- UB4 0UJ,
- London,
- UK.
- EU RP:
- CE.way,
Return to
- Original Additions BP Ltd.,
- UB4 0UJ,
- London,
- UK.
- EU RP:
- CE.way,
- 13 Upper Baggot Street,
- 4 Dublin,
- ROI.
- www.eleganttouch.com
Safety information
- Irritant
