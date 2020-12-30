Ella's Kitchen Organic Peach & Banana Melty Sticks 16G
Product Description
- Peach + Banana Melty Sticks
- Hello, I'm organic peach + banana maize sticks. I'm a fun + tasty finger food made for playing and learning, with less mess.
- Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 7 months. I'm just the right size + shape to help little ones learn to get food into their mouths and keep their little gums busy, whilst being super melty.
Information
Ingredients
Organic Maize Flour 72%, Organic Sunflower Oil 15%, Organic Dried Peaches 8%, Organic Dried Bananas 5%, Organic Dried Leeks <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <1%, Other stuff 0%, * I have no Organic Certification
Allergy Information
- I may contain Gluten, Soya and Milk
Storage
Keep me in a cool, dry place. Use my sticker to keep me crispy!
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 7 months old. When a baby over 7 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per stick
|Energy
|1755kJ/418kcal
|28kJ/7kcal
|Fat
|15.2g
|0.2g
|-of which saturates
|1.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62.1g
|0.9g
|-of which sugars
|8.7g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|6.1g
|<0.5g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin
|0.80mg
|0.01mg
Safety information
