By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ella's Kitchen Organic Peach & Banana Melty Sticks 16G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ella's Kitchen Organic Peach & Banana Melty Sticks 16G
£ 1.00
£62.50/kg
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Peach + Banana Melty Sticks
  • Hello, I'm organic peach + banana maize sticks. I'm a fun + tasty finger food made for playing and learning, with less mess.
  • Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 7 months. I'm just the right size + shape to help little ones learn to get food into their mouths and keep their little gums busy, whilst being super melty.
  • - Just yummy organic finger food for babies
  • - Crispy + Melty texture perfect for little ones from 7 + months
  • - No added salt or sugar - I contain naturally occuring sugars
  • - No additives or colourings
  • I'm organic
  • Finger food
  • Crispy + melty
  • Just yummy organic snacks for babies
  • No concentrates
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No added salt
  • No additives or colourings
  • Pack size: 16G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Maize Flour 72%, Organic Sunflower Oil 15%, Organic Dried Peaches 8%, Organic Dried Bananas 5%, Organic Dried Leeks <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <1%, Other stuff 0%, * I have no Organic Certification

Allergy Information

  • I may contain Gluten, Soya and Milk

Storage

Keep me in a cool, dry place. Use my sticker to keep me crispy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 7 months old. When a baby over 7 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper stick
Energy 1755kJ/418kcal28kJ/7kcal
Fat 15.2g0.2g
-of which saturates 1.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 62.1g0.9g
-of which sugars 8.7g<0.5g
Fibre 4.4g<0.5g
Protein 6.1g<0.5g
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin0.80mg0.01mg

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 7 months old. When a baby over 7 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Ella's Kitchen Tomato & Basil Melty Sticks 17G

£ 1.00
£58.83/kg
Clubcard Price

Ella's Kitchen Sweetcorn Plus Carrot Melty Sticks 17G

£ 1.00
£58.83/kg
Clubcard Price

Ella's Kitchen Melty Puffs Strawberry Banana 20G

£ 0.70
£3.50/100g

Ella's Kitchen Banana & Vanilla Bread Pudding 4X80g

£ 1.75
£4.87/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here