Simply Cook Nasi Goreng 3 Step Cooking Kit 71G

Product Description
- Nasi Goreng Cooking Kit
- Pack size: 71g
Information
Ingredients
Chilli Pickle Mix: Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Di-Acetate), West Country Cider Vinegar Powder (Maltodextrin), Maltodextrin, Crushed Chilli (5%), Red Bell Pepper, Chilli Powder (3%), Parsley Flakes, Sunflower Oil, Nasi Goreng Paste: Glucose Syrup, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Puree, Water, Garlic Puree, Sugar, Onion Powder, Soy Sauce (contains Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Jalapeño Chilli Powder, Ketjap Manis: Sugar, Soy Sauce (contains Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Net Contents
71g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per half kit
|Energy
|1070kJ
|380kJ
|-
|253kcal
|90kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|1.99g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|0.25g
|Carbohydrate
|48.3g
|17.15g
|of which Sugars
|37.8g
|13.4g
|Fibre
|1g
|0.35g
|Protein
|2.4g
|0.85g
|Salt
|12.6g
|4.45g
