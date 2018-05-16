By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Moo Free Free From Orange Egg & Chocolate Surprise 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Moo Free Free From Orange Egg & Chocolate Surprise 120G
£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Easter Egg with Orange Oil
  • "All of the fun & flavour, but free-from dairy, gluten & soya"
  • - The Vegan & Ethical Choice
  • Who's hiding in yours?
  • Moo Free Choccy Chums
  • Did u know?
  • Moo Free is a small, family-owned, UK business.
  • About 20% of Moo Free's staff are autistic.
  • Each Moo Free character is adopted by a member of staff; apart from Cheeky Chops who belongs to Orlando, the founder's autistic grandson.
  • Moo Free's factories send zero waste to landfill.
  • Organic
  • The ethical choice
  • Dairy, gluten & soya free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Cocoa [44%] (Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Cocoa Mass), Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Rice Powder (Organic Dried Rice Syrup, Organic Rice Starch, Organic Rice Flour), Orange Oil [1.5%] (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Organic Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Name and address

  • Moo Free Ltd,
  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Holsworthy,
  • Devon,
  • EX22 6HL.

Return to

  • Moo Free Ltd,
  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Holsworthy,
  • Devon,
  • EX22 6HL.
  • www.moofreechocolates.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 1/2 egg
Energy 2421 kJ1211 kJ
-582 kcal291 kcal
Fat 38 g19 g
- of which saturated23 g12 g
Carbohydrate 54 g27 g
- of which sugars 38 g19 g
Protein 3 g2 g
Salt 0.03 g0.02 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.59
£0.59/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here