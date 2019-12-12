Creative Nature Free From Chocolate Cake Mix 300G
New
Product Description
- Cacao Rich Chocolate Cake Baking Mix
- For more recipe ideas, and to submit your own: creativenaturesuperfoods.com
- Twitter/Instagram: @creativenature
- Facebook: creative nature superfoods
- We've all got our differences but our food is for one and all.
- A little bird told me that everyone deserves a taste adventure now and then. So everything we make is always Top 14 allergen-safe and always irresistible. That's why we say it's delicious without doubt: all the taste, none of the worries.
- "This wickedly cacao-rich chocolate cake mix is awesome for everyone. It's the stuff of dreams - perfectly light but with a proper chocolatey bite. Rest assured we were jumping for joy in the test kitchen when we finally hit on this epic recipe!
- I hope you love it."
- Julianne
- Founder & Allergy Angel
- Top 14 allergen safe delicious without doubt
- Gluten-dairy-nut-safe
- Always rises to the occasion
- Vegan
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Cacao Powder (14%), Psyllium Husk, Baking Powder (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonates), Himalayan Crystal Salt
Allergy Information
- Product packed in an environment free from Gluten, Tree Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame
Storage
Store mix in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once baked, it can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for up to 2 months.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Number of uses
16 Servings
Name and address
- Creative Nature Ltd.,
- 36 Central Avenue,
- West Molesey,
- Surrey,
- KT8 2QZ.
Return to
- Creative Nature Ltd.,
- 36 Central Avenue,
- West Molesey,
- Surrey,
- KT8 2QZ.
- Tel: +44(0)20 8979 0903
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g Slice*
|Energy (kcal)
|347
|127
|Energy (kJ)
|1467
|529
|Fat (g)
|2.3
|6.7
|Sturates (g)
|1.1
|0.9
|Carbs (g)
|79.8
|16.2
|Sugars (g)
|38.6
|7.6
|Fibre (g)
|8.0
|1.5
|Protein (g)
|7.1
|1.3
|Salt (g)
|0.1
|0.0
|*as prepared to recommended recipe
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019