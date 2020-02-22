By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Multi Mix Schmackos 20 Sticks 144G

4.5(178)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Multi Mix Schmackos 20 Sticks 144G

Rest of shelf

  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
  • Delicious Tender Strips - PEDIGREE® SCHMACKOS™ treats for dogs are soft, succulent treats, full of delicious flavours that dogs adore.
  • 20 tasty dog treat strips in meat variety flavours
  • Chewy dog treats with less than 30 kcal / treat Dog training treats with Omega 6 to help keep them fit for life Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong meat variety dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
  • PEDIGREE® dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre
  • Pack size: 144G
  • Omega 6 to help keep them fit for life
  • Vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (total 40%, including 11% Poultry, 22% Beef and 5% Lamb), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factor identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions:
  • Small dogs (5-9 kg), feed up to 1 stick per day.
  • Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 2 sticks per day.
  • Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 4 sticks per day.
  • Please reduce main meal accordingly. Use each sachet within 14 days of opening.
  • Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE:
  • Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.pedigree.com

Net Contents

20 x 144g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:28.0
Fat content:12.0
Inorganic matter:8.0
Crude fibre:3.0
Moisture:19.0
Calcium:1.0
Omega 6 fatty acids:12028 mg/kg
Energy:321 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:2288 IU
Vitamin E:22.9 mg
Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate):13.7 mg
Additives per kg:-
Antioxidants-
Nutritional additives:-

Safety information

To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

178 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Dogs worldwide are protesting!

2 stars

Still good quality but in changing the packs have made the treats much smaller, originally 172g and now 144g. One of my dogs is blind and she noses around the floor thinking she has lost a piece, my other dog just seems to swallow them now. It might have been preferable to have slightly raised the price instead of sneakily cutting the weight. Tesco has been selling these at the best price for ages, well done Tesco, but I may start buying Tesco's own brand which are 200g a pack. Pedigree, you are letting down your very discerning consumers.

Deceptive Marketing

1 stars

Don’t hate the product read on. Will be buying an alternative from now . They have deceptively kept the pack size the same but the contents now 144 g ..were 177g but the price is the same . Very deceptive Mars/ Pedigree I hope there total sales decrease and the person responsible doesn’t get his bonus. I used to buy 3 packs a week Not anymore ... please note Tescos

Won't be buying these again! Reduced the content f

1 stars

Won't be buying these again! Reduced the content from 172 grams to 144 grams and at the same price!

Favourite Treat

5 stars

“My female pug Lily loves it when I offer her a Schmakos” wouldn’t buy anything other brand for my dog

Ideal treat

4 stars

Used as a treat item which dog enjoyed and would do tricks lay down give paw etc to have more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

"Normally The Best"

5 stars

We always buy Schmackos. But just opened a packet and they are all powdery not your usual quality.Not happy Would like to complain.

Brilliant

5 stars

My dog absolutely adored these treats, she can't get enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty treat for your dog

5 stars

I am very happy with this product as they are tasty but an affordable treat to purchase on a regular basis for my dogs. They are reasonably sized and you get a lot in the packet for your money. Plus as it is Pedigree, I can trust that the products will be brilliant quality as I feel like they are a reputable brand [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting!

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant product! My three dogs couldn't get enough of them, they certainly didn't last long in our household! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gone quicker than I can open them

5 stars

My German shepherd major, he would eat all 20 in one sitting if he could. He doesn't understand it's a treat. I keep giving he keeps saying he loves them.

1-10 of 178 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

