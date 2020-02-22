Pedigree Multi Mix Schmackos 20 Sticks 144G

Dogs worldwide are protesting!
Still good quality but in changing the packs have made the treats much smaller, originally 172g and now 144g. One of my dogs is blind and she noses around the floor thinking she has lost a piece, my other dog just seems to swallow them now. It might have been preferable to have slightly raised the price instead of sneakily cutting the weight. Tesco has been selling these at the best price for ages, well done Tesco, but I may start buying Tesco's own brand which are 200g a pack. Pedigree, you are letting down your very discerning consumers.
Deceptive Marketing
Don’t hate the product read on. Will be buying an alternative from now . They have deceptively kept the pack size the same but the contents now 144 g ..were 177g but the price is the same . Very deceptive Mars/ Pedigree I hope there total sales decrease and the person responsible doesn’t get his bonus. I used to buy 3 packs a week Not anymore ... please note Tescos
Won't be buying these again! Reduced the content f
Won't be buying these again! Reduced the content from 172 grams to 144 grams and at the same price!
Favourite Treat
“My female pug Lily loves it when I offer her a Schmakos” wouldn’t buy anything other brand for my dog
Ideal treat
Used as a treat item which dog enjoyed and would do tricks lay down give paw etc to have more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
"Normally The Best"
We always buy Schmackos. But just opened a packet and they are all powdery not your usual quality.Not happy Would like to complain.
Brilliant
My dog absolutely adored these treats, she can't get enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty treat for your dog
I am very happy with this product as they are tasty but an affordable treat to purchase on a regular basis for my dogs. They are reasonably sized and you get a lot in the packet for your money. Plus as it is Pedigree, I can trust that the products will be brilliant quality as I feel like they are a reputable brand [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting!
Absolutely brilliant product! My three dogs couldn't get enough of them, they certainly didn't last long in our household! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gone quicker than I can open them
My German shepherd major, he would eat all 20 in one sitting if he could. He doesn't understand it's a treat. I keep giving he keeps saying he loves them.