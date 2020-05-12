O'Keefe's lip Repair Cooling Relief Balm 8ml
Product Description
- O'Keefe's lip Repair Cooling Relief Balm 8ml
- This highly effective lip balm relieves, hydrates and helps repair extremely dry, cracked lips. When used daily, O'Keeffe's® Lip Repair is clinically proven to:
- Cool lips on contact
- Provide instant relief and all day moisture in 1 use
- Create a flexible barrier and help repair dry, cracked lips
- Protect against dryness all day, even while you eat and drink
- Absorb quickly to provide soft, smooth lips
- All day moisture in 1 use
- Guaranteed hardworking skincare
- Long lasting hydration
- Guaranteed relief
- For extremely dry, cracked lips
- Matte finish
- Hypoallergenic
- Pack size: 8ML
Information
Ingredients
Dimenthicone, Beeswax, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Myristate, Hydrogented Polydecene, Polysilicone-11, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Trimethylpentanediol/Adipic Acid/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Mentha Piperita Oil, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Sodium Saccharin, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: For best results, apply to lips as needed.
- Lip Representative Photos: Two week usage period. Lip balm was applied according to package directions. Results may vary.
Importer address
- Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd.,
- t/a O'Keeffe's Company,
- PO Box 663,
- Chorley,
- PR6 6PU,
- UK.
Return to
- 100% Money Back Guarantee: If you are not fully satisfied with the performance of O'Keeffe's products, we will refund 100% of the purchase price. For a prompt refund, simply return the unused portion of the product and your receipt to O'Keeffe's Company.
- Questions/Comments:
- +44 (0)843 507 1200
- OKeeffesCo.co.uk
Net Contents
8ml
