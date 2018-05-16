So Divine Thriller 2 In 1 Vibrating Ring
New
Product Description
- So Divine Thriller 2 in 1 Vibrating Ring
- Double your fun with this two-in-one vibrating ring designed to thrill partners simultaneously. While the ring will mean he can go harder for longer, the bullet delivers intense vibrations for both partners during penetration. Keep the bullet in its nobbly sleeve or remove for pinpoint stimulation.
- Product Size:
- Height - 50mm, Width - 62.5mm
- Green Dot
- 2 in 1 Pleasure Ring & bullet vibrator
- 3 x LR44 batteries included
- Single vibrating speed
- Latex & phthalate free
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- How to use
- Twist off cap & remove the red insulation disk, then twist the cap back on.
- Power on: Short press the button & the vibration function will automatically start.
- Remove the bullet & use it for pinpoint stimulation.
- Power off: Short press the button.
Warnings
- Not intended for medical applications or any use that has an adverse affect on any function of the body.
Name and address
- VH2 Ltd,
- Rodney House,
- Clifton Down Road,
- Bristol,
- BS8 4AL,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- so-divine.com
Safety information
