Creative Nature W.Grain Banana Bread Baking Mix 250G

£ 2.99
£11.96/kg

  • Wholegrain Banana Bread Baking Mix
  • We've all got our differences but our food is for one and all.
  • A little bird told me that everyone deserves a taste adventure now and then. So everything we make is always Top 14 allergen-safe and always irresistible. That's why we say it's delicious without doubt: all the taste, none of the worries.
  • "This oh-so-yummy Wholegrain banana bread mix is awesome for everyone. It's sticky bananary-ness means it won't stay on the plate for long! By using up your brown bananas you'll be making the recipe even tastier and saving them from food waste - great job!
  • I hope you love it."
  • Julianne
  • Founder & Allergy Angel
  • Top 14 allergen safe delicious without doubt
  • Gluten-dairy-nut-safe
  • Indulgently squidgy every time
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 250g

Brown Rice Flour, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Milled Flaxseed, Banana Chips (8%), Baking Powder (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonates), Himalayan Crystal Salt

  • Product packed in an environment free from Gluten, Tree Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Store mix in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Baked bread can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Manufactured in the UK

12 Servings

  • Creative Nature Ltd.,
  • 36 Central Avenue,
  • West Molesey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT8 2QZ.

  • Creative Nature Ltd.,
  • 36 Central Avenue,
  • West Molesey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT8 2QZ.
  • Tel: +44(0)20 8979 0903

250g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 57g Slice*
Energy (kcal)363108
Energy (kJ)1536455
Fat (g)3.91.3
Saturates (g)0.40.1
Carbs (g)79.724.1
Sugars (g)43.112.6
Fibre (g)3.81.9
Protein (g)5.21.6
Salt (g)0.10.0
*as prepared to Vegan recipe--

