Tesco Free From Smooth S/BERRY F/FRAIS 400g

Tesco Free From Smooth S/BERRY F/FRAIS 400g
£ 1.65
£0.41/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy265kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 332kJ

Product Description

  • Fermented sweetened smooth soya alternative to fromage frais with strawberry purée, enriched with calcium and vitamin D.
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • High in calcium
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400g
  • High in calcium

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Soya Bean (8%), Strawberry Purée (6%), Calcium Phosphate, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Radish, Blackcurrant], Thickener (Guar Gum), Vitamin D, Yogurt Cultures, Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for home freezing. For Use by: see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/5 of a pot (80g)% RI*
Energy 332kJ265kJ
-79kcal63kcal3%
Fat 2.4g1.9g3%
of which saturates 0.3g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 10.1g8.1g
of which sugars 9.5g7.6g8%
Fibre 0.4g0.3g
Protein 4.0g3.2g
Salt 0.1g0.1g1%
Vitamin D 1.50µg (30% NRV)1.20µg (24% NRV)
Calcium 240mg (30% NRV)192mg (24% NRV)
Vitamins/Minerals---
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value---
Pack contains 5 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

