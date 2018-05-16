By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Moo Free Mikey Scrummy Caramel Bunny 85G

Moo Free Mikey Scrummy Caramel Bunny 85G
£ 2.50
£2.95/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow Character Shape made with Cocoa
  • Did u know?
  • Moo Free is a small, family-owned, UK business.
  • About 20% of Moo Free's staff are autistic.
  • Each Moo Free character is adopted by a member of staff; apart from Cheeky Chops who belongs to Orlando, the founder's autistic grandson.
  • Moo Free's factories send zero waste to landfill.
  • Mikey Bunny is married to Hammy Hamster. He is lactose intolerant, which means that he gets a very bad tummy ache if he drinks or eats anything with animals' milk in it. At home, Mikey likes growing vegetables in the garden with Hammy. He also loves reading and playing computer games with Cheeky Chops.
  • Moo free friends
  • Dairy, gluten and soya free
  • The ethical choice
  • No palm oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass), Rice Flour, Chicory Root, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Caramel Oil [0.25%) (Natural Flavouring, Coconut Oil), Minimum Cocoa Solids 33%

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • This product contains cocoa. Do not feed to animals.

Name and address

  • Moo Free Ltd,
  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Holsworthy,
  • Devon,
  • EX22 6HL.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper shape
Energy 2237 kJ1901 kJ
-537 kcal456 kcal
Fat 31 g26 g
- of which saturated20 g17 g
Carbohydrate 57 g48 g
- of which sugars 42 g36 g
Protein 3 g3 g
Salt 0 g0 g

Safety information

WARNING This product contains cocoa. Do not feed to animals.

