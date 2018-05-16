Moo Free Mikey Scrummy Caramel Bunny 85G

Product Description
- Hollow Character Shape made with Cocoa
- Did u know?
- Moo Free is a small, family-owned, UK business.
- About 20% of Moo Free's staff are autistic.
- Each Moo Free character is adopted by a member of staff; apart from Cheeky Chops who belongs to Orlando, the founder's autistic grandson.
- Moo Free's factories send zero waste to landfill.
- Mikey Bunny is married to Hammy Hamster. He is lactose intolerant, which means that he gets a very bad tummy ache if he drinks or eats anything with animals' milk in it. At home, Mikey likes growing vegetables in the garden with Hammy. He also loves reading and playing computer games with Cheeky Chops.
- Moo free friends
- Dairy, gluten and soya free
- The ethical choice
- No palm oil
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass), Rice Flour, Chicory Root, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Caramel Oil [0.25%) (Natural Flavouring, Coconut Oil), Minimum Cocoa Solids 33%
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Warnings
- WARNING
- This product contains cocoa. Do not feed to animals.
Name and address
- Moo Free Ltd,
- 3 Kingfisher Units,
- Holsworthy,
- Devon,
- EX22 6HL.
Return to
- www.moofreechocolates.com
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per shape
|Energy
|2237 kJ
|1901 kJ
|-
|537 kcal
|456 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|26 g
|- of which saturated
|20 g
|17 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|48 g
|- of which sugars
|42 g
|36 g
|Protein
|3 g
|3 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
Safety information
