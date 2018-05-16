T-ZONE T/TREE & WITCH HAZL CLEAR SKN SPRITZ 200ML
New
Product Description
- T-ZONE T/TREE & WITCH HAZL CLEAR SKN SPRITZ 200ML
- T-Zone Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Clear Skin Back and Chest Spritz is specially formulated with natural goodness of antibacterial Tea Tree Oil and calming Witch Hazel to combat all spot causing bacteria. Tea Tree Oil is rich in anti-inflammatory properties to promote clearer complexion while ultra-soothing Witch Hazel helps to keep skin clean and healthy. Suitable for all skin types.
- Green Dot
- T-Zone is a registered trademark
- Combats spot causing bacteria
- Suitable for all skin types
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Polysorbate 20, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Parfum/Fragrance, Salicylic Acid, Alcohol, Benzophenone-4, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Menthol, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, CI 42090/Blue 1, CI 19140/Yellow 5
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Hold the bottle 15-20cm away from face & back and spray on the clean, dry skin. Allow to dry. Use morning and evening for best results.
Warnings
- Warnings: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not apply on damaged, broken skin.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Brodie & Stone International,
- Orwell House,
- 16-18 Berners St,
- London,
- W1T 3LN,
Return to
- Share on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram #MySkinMyTZone
- Brodie & Stone International,
- Orwell House,
- 16-18 Berners St,
- London,
- W1T 3LN,
- United Kingdom.
- www.t-zoneskincare.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
Warnings: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not apply on damaged, broken skin.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020