Canderel Stevia Blend Granules 200G

Product Description
- Stevia Blend*
- *With extracts of the stevia plant (steviol glycosides) and sucralose
- Canderel® Stevia Blend* is the best of both worlds.
- Inspired by nature, we've blended stevia plant leaf extracts with sucralose for an enhanced taste experience... without all the calories... Why choose anything else?
- No calories. No sugar. No worries.
- Go your own sweet way
- Teeth friendly†
- †Consumption of foods/drinks containing erythritol, steviol glycosides, and sucralose instead of sugar contributes to the maintenance of tooth mineralization.
- Canderel® is the easiest swap if you want to reduce your calorie intake from sugar without compromising on the sweet taste you love.
- Steviol glycosides and sucralose based table-top sweetener.
- Excessive consumption may have a laxative effect.
- Bag - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Canderel is a registered trademark of Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
- ©2019 Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
- 0 calories
- Sugar-free
- 100% great taste
- Sugar-like crunchy texture
- Suitable for diabetics
- Gluten-free & vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 200G
- Sugar-free
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sweeteners, Steviol Glycosides (0.2%), Sucralose (0.15%), Natural Flavourings
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Lot no. and Best before end: See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Canderel® Stevia Blend* is ideal for cooking, baking & sprinkling on fruit or cereal and is also available in tablet format for your hot drinks.
- 1/2 teaspoon of Canderel® Stevia Blend* = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar
- 0 calories as sweet as 16 calories
- In volume terms, use 1/2 tbsp of Canderel® Stevia Blend* to replace 1 tbsp of sugar.
- In weight terms, divide the quantity of sugar by 2: e.g. 80g of sugar = 40g of Canderel®.
Number of uses
Serving Size = 2g, 1 Pack contains 100 servings
Name and address
- Merisant UK Limited,
- St Johns Court,
- Easton Street,
- High Wycombe
- Buckinghamshire,
- HP11 1JX.
Return to
- Contact our Careline on: Freephone/Toll
- Free 0800 731 3500 (UK)
- 1800 535 677 (ROI)
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per (2g) Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|0 kJ
|7 kJ
|-
|0 kcal
|2 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0.2 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|2 g
|99 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|Serving Size = 2g 1 Pack contains 100 servings
|-
|-
