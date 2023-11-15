Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut & Macadamia Shampoo 350ml

GARNIER ULT/B COCONUT & MCDM SHAMPOO 350ML

Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut Shampoo to help nourish frizzy hair, blended with Coconut & Macadamia. Its light foam gently cleanses and nourishes dry hair, with no weigh down. For intensely nourished, healthy-looking hair. Super Food for Super Hair! 98% Natural Ingredients and 100% Vegan Formula* blended with Coconut and Macadamia. For Frizzy Hair: Discover the full Coconut Hair Food haircare range and try our Coconut Shampoo, Conditioner and 3in1 Hair Mask Treatment. Our 3in1 intensive hair treatment can be used in 3 different ways: as a conditioner, rinse-out hair mask or leave-in conditioner. *Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products.

Hangry Hair? Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food, and discover our best haircare products to nourish and condition hangry hair. Super Food for Super Hair! Our Hair Food Shampoo and Conditioner is 98% Natural Origin Ingredients and 100% Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products. Recyclable Bottle: Our bottles are 100% recyclable and made with 50% recycled plastic. Find the Hair Food range to match your hair type, with blends available for dry hair, curly hair, damaged hair and more!

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut Shampoo Nourishes & Cleanses: for Frizzy Hair Lightweight texture, instantly absorbs with no weigh down Yes: 98% Natural Ingredients - Blended with Coconut & Macadamia Yes: Vegan formula - No animal ingredients or by-products No: Silicones for a natural feel

Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Coco-Betaine, Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Glyceryl Oleate, Triethyl Citrate, Lecithin, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Geraniol, Coumarin, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C245879/1)

Net Contents

350ml

Preparation and Usage