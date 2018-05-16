Moo Free Free From Original Egg & Chocolate Surprise 120G

Product Description
- Organic Easter Egg
- "All of the fun & flavour, but free-from dairy, gluten & soya"
- - The Vegan & Ethical Choice
- Who's hiding in yours?
- Moo Free Choccy Chums
- Did u know?
- Moo Free is a small, family-owned, UK business.
- About 20% of Moo Free's staff are autistic.
- Each Moo Free character is adopted by a member of staff; apart from Cheeky Chops who belongs to Orlando, the founder's autistic grandson.
- Moo Free's factories send zero waste to landfill.
- Organic
- The ethical choice
- No palm oil
- Dairy, gluten & soya free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Cocoa [45%] (Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Cocoa Mass), Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Rice Powder (Organic Dried Rice Syrup, Organic Rice Starch, Organic Rice Flour), Emulsifier (Organic Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Name and address
- Moo Free Ltd,
- 3 Kingfisher Units,
- Holsworthy,
- Devon,
- EX22 6HL.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1/2 egg
|Energy
|2402 kJ
|1201 kJ
|-
|577 kcal
|289 kcal
|Fat
|37 g
|19 g
|- of which saturated
|23 g
|12 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|28 g
|- of which sugars
|39 g
|20 g
|Protein
|3 g
|2 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
|0.02 g
