Magnum Double Chocolate & Strawberry Ice Cream 3X88ml

- Ice cream with a chocolate flavour coating (9%), strawberry sauce (19%) and milk chocolate (26%)
- Discover the new Magnum Double Chocolate and Strawberry ice cream stick. Unwrap and bite into cracking Magnum chocolate and indulge yourself with panna ice cream dipped in a chocolatey coating and a rich layer of strawberry sauce, wrapped in Magnum chocolate. Expertly crafted by master chocolatiers, we work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all of our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Inspired by Belgian chocolate masters, Mangum chocolate recipe has been refined by our chefs and hundreds of years in the making. They ensure our chocolate always emerges silky smooth. A thick layer of dark chocolate coats luxuriously smooth chocolate ice cream to bring a lasting chocolate experience. And that inimitable crack. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost, so make time to indulge in a little glamour. Available also in pint, the new Magnum Double Chocolate and Strawberry ice cream stick invites you to let go fully and savour layer after layer of decadent pleasure. To find out more about this exciting new frozen dessert, and others in the Magnum Double range, visit our website magnumicecream.com. Which one will satisfy your craving?
- Pack size: 264ML
Ingredients: Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut oil, glucose-fructose syrup, cocoa mass¹, strawberry puree (5.5%), glucose syrup, cocoa butter¹, cream (MILK), whole MILK powder, fructose syrup, butter oil (MILK), strawberry juice concentrate (1.5%), whey solids (MILK), fat reduced cocoa powder¹, modified starch, emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), stabilisers (E410, E440, E412, E407), skimmed MILK powder, carrot juice concentrate, acidity regulators (E330, E331), lemon juice concentrate, salt, flavourings. May contain: soy and almond. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Contains Milk. May contain Soy, Nuts - Almond (Amygdalus communis L) Free from Irradiation, Meat and Alcohol. Not present Kosher, Ovo Lacto Vegetarian, Halal and Vegan
STORE AT -18°C
264 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1390 kJ
|1154 kJ
|1015 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|332 kcal
|275 kcal
|242 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|20 g
|17 g
|15 g
|21%
|of which saturates (g)
|14 g
|12 g
|10 g
|50%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|33 g
|28 g
|24 g
|9%
|of which sugars (g)
|26 g
|22 g
|19 g
|21%
|Protein (g)
|3.1 g
|2.6 g
|2.3 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|0.12 g
|0.1 g
|0.09 g
|2%
|1 portion = 73 g. (Pack contains 3 portions)
