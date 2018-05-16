Botanical Lab Pumpkin And Papaya Exfoliator

Product Description
- Botanical Lab Pumpkin & Papaya Exfoliator 200ml
- Pumpkin & Papaya Enzyme Daily Exfoliator with fruit extracts, lightly exfoliates to remove dead skin cells. Specially formulated to a pH suitable for blemish-prone skin. It unclogs and resurfaces to renew skin, leaving it soft and radiant.
- Formulated with:
- Pumpkin & Papaya Enzymes
- Aloe Vera
- Blend of AHA + BHA acids
- Skin resurfacing and promoting radiance
- With botanical extracts
- Anti-blemish clear skin
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Lactobacillus/Pumpkin Fruit Ferment Filtrate, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Apply with a cotton pad after cleansing and before moisturising, sweeping gently over face and neck. Use AM & PM.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Not to be used for children under three years of age. Use with sun protection. In the unlikely event of rash or irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with the eyes. If product gets into the eyes, rinse well with water immediately.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
