Pedigree Jumbone Beef & Poultry Flavoured 2 Pack 180G

made my dog ill
Twice now I've bought this product. 1st time she had one in the afternoon she had the runs during the night. I wasn't sure if it was this product or not. So left it a couple of months and gave her one on Sat afternoon, and again during the night she had the runs again and is still runny today Monday. This dog a 9yrs old Labrador has never had ''accidents ''apart from both times I gave her a Jumbone. Won't be buying them again.
My big girl loves these
These are a great treat for a Saturday mid day snack. My big girl loves them. Keeps her chops busy for a whild
Great Product
Tried this out with my cavapoo. Great for keeping him quiet for a while [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Another good product
If you could see Archie licking his lips after this treat you would be smiling right now :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
wow dog loved it
I got to review this it came in great package my doggy could smell it so she new she was in for a treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A large treat for good dogs
My little munchkin was too small for this treat, but my neighbors dog enjoyed it greatly. The chew was well received after the initial sniff. The outter part seemed little match for his teeth and the inner was well liked. The whole treat was gone in under 10 minutes, which apparently is quick for him. And non was left for later. Perhaps if there was an option for smaller mouths? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Jumbones
Since recieving the sample we have been buying these great treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great quality but my little one just didn't like t
Great quality but my little one just didn't like this particular flavour! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Alfie loved it
Alfie loved the jumbone ate it all at once. Would definitely buy more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Favourite!
I've been buying these for my dog for years. She adores them and they keep her busy! They are a special treat that she loves [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]