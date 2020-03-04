By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Jumbone Beef & Poultry Flavoured 2 Pack 180G

4.5(172)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Jumbone Beef & Poultry Flavoured 2 Pack 180G
  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
  • Delicious, low-fat dog treat chews - PEDIGREE® JUMBONE™ treats cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre.
  • 2x Beef & Poultry flavour dog chew sticks for dogs over 15kg
  • Chewy dog treats with less than 5% fat / 100g Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong Beef dog treats, lamb dog treats, and poultry dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
  • PEDIGREE® dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre
  • Pack size: 180G
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • Vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 1.3% Dried Beef Liver Powder, Equivalent to 2.2% Beef and 1.1% Dried Poultry Liver Powder, Equivalent to 2.5% Poultry), Seeds, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Herbs

Storage

Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions:
  • Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week.
  • Medium-Large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week.
  • Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up 2 chews per week.
  • Each chew provides 7% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 10 kg or puppies under 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.pedigree.com

Net Contents

2 x 180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:6.7
Fat content:2.0
Inorganic matter:4.4
Crude fibre:1.5
Moisture:16.0
Calcium:0.50
Omega 3 fatty acids:717 mg/kg
Energy:301 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:3570 IU
Vitamin E:35.7 mg
Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate):10.7 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

Safety information

To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

made my dog ill

1 stars

Twice now I've bought this product. 1st time she had one in the afternoon she had the runs during the night. I wasn't sure if it was this product or not. So left it a couple of months and gave her one on Sat afternoon, and again during the night she had the runs again and is still runny today Monday. This dog a 9yrs old Labrador has never had ''accidents ''apart from both times I gave her a Jumbone. Won't be buying them again.

My big girl loves these

5 stars

These are a great treat for a Saturday mid day snack. My big girl loves them. Keeps her chops busy for a whild

Great Product

4 stars

Tried this out with my cavapoo. Great for keeping him quiet for a while [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Another good product

5 stars

If you could see Archie licking his lips after this treat you would be smiling right now :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

wow dog loved it

5 stars

I got to review this it came in great package my doggy could smell it so she new she was in for a treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A large treat for good dogs

3 stars

My little munchkin was too small for this treat, but my neighbors dog enjoyed it greatly. The chew was well received after the initial sniff. The outter part seemed little match for his teeth and the inner was well liked. The whole treat was gone in under 10 minutes, which apparently is quick for him. And non was left for later. Perhaps if there was an option for smaller mouths? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Jumbones

5 stars

Since recieving the sample we have been buying these great treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great quality but my little one just didn't like t

3 stars

Great quality but my little one just didn't like this particular flavour! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Alfie loved it

3 stars

Alfie loved the jumbone ate it all at once. Would definitely buy more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Favourite!

5 stars

I've been buying these for my dog for years. She adores them and they keep her busy! They are a special treat that she loves [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

