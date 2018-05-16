Cadbury Chocolate Milkshake Powder Mix 280G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1625 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate flavour powder mix for milk.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- No added colours, sweeteners or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (28 %), Soluble Maize Fibre, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: see cap
Preparation and Usage
- Swirl into cold milk
- Preparation instructions:
- 1. Put 2 heaped teaspoons of Cadbury Milkshake powder into a large glass.
- 2. Take 200 ml of your preferred milk, add just a splash to the powder and mix to a paste.
- 3. Continue stirring as you add the remaining milk, until the powder has dissolved.
Number of uses
Approximately 20 servings per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (14 g + 200 ml semi skimmed milk)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1625 kJ
|631 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|387 kcal
|150 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|6.3 g
|4.0 g
|70 g
|of which saturates
|4.7 g
|2.7 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|19 g
|260 g
|of which sugars
|57 g
|18 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|21 g
|2.9 g
|-
|Protein
|7.7 g
|7.9 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.57 g
|0.32 g
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
