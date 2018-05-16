By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Chocolate Milkshake Powder Mix 280G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Chocolate Milkshake Powder Mix 280G
£ 2.09
£0.75/100g

New

Each 14 g serving (+200 ml semi skimmed milk) contains
  • Energy631 kJ 150 kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.0 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.7 g
    14%
  • Sugars18 g
    20%
  • Salt0.32 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1625 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour powder mix for milk.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • No added colours, sweeteners or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (28 %), Soluble Maize Fibre, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Swirl into cold milk
  • Preparation instructions:
  • 1. Put 2 heaped teaspoons of Cadbury Milkshake powder into a large glass.
  • 2. Take 200 ml of your preferred milk, add just a splash to the powder and mix to a paste.
  • 3. Continue stirring as you add the remaining milk, until the powder has dissolved.

Number of uses

Approximately 20 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (14 g + 200 ml semi skimmed milk)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1625 kJ631 kJ8400 kJ /
-387 kcal150 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 6.3 g4.0 g70 g
of which saturates 4.7 g2.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate 64 g19 g260 g
of which sugars 57 g18 g90 g
Fibre 21 g2.9 g-
Protein 7.7 g7.9 g50 g
Salt 0.57 g0.32 g6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nesquik Chocolate Powder 500G

£ 3.19
£0.64/100g

Tesco Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.95
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here