Simple Kind To Skin Exfoliating Wipes
- Simple Exfoliating Facial Wipes effectively remove dirt and makeup from your face while also clearing dead skin cells that can lead to breakouts and blackheads, leaving your skin revived and revitalised.
- Our Simple Kind to Skin Exfoliating Cleansing Wipes are ideal for getting rid of the dirt and impurities that build upon the skin during the day, or while we sleep.
- These exfoliating wipes are great to use alongside our Daily Skin Detox All Day Mattifying Moisturiser to provide the long-lasting shine control we seek out for our oily skin.
- These facial wipes contain no artificial perfume or colour, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Simple Cleansing Face Wipes offer the ultimate in cleansing convenience. Ideal as a makeup remover, as part of your daily skincare routine our Exfoliating Kind to Skin Facial Wipes are a perfect blend of multivitamins and skin loving ingredients.
- We believe in continuously working to be kinder to the planet, which is why our Simple Exfoliating Wipes are biodegradable. This means that with every pack you are saving the equivalent of 4 plastic bags! Also, did you know we are the first to have 100% recyclable outer packaging? Yay!
- Being kind to animals is also very important to us, these wipes are vegan and Simple is certified cruelty-free by PETA - we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world.
- Non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved.
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Citrate, Panthenol, Ceteareth-12, Benzoic Acid, Citric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pantolactone
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
20 ℮
Safety information
For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
