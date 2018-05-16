Simple Clear And Matte Cleansing Wipes X20
- Our Simple Daily Skin Detox Biodegradable Clear + Matte Wipes are specifically designed for oily skin. With just one wipe, they instantly sweep off the makeup, oil and impurities that can lead to blemishes.
- We don’t put any harsh chemicals that can upset your skin in our products. So, these facial wipes for oily skin are perfect for skin that’s sensitive, too.
- If you're wondering how to get rid of oily skin, you can now do this anytime, anywhere, with our Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes for oily skin perfect for using as a makeup remover before your usual face cleanser, or for on the go when you need to get clear, fresh looking skin in seconds. Each cleansing wipe contains an individualised, optimum dose of cleansing formulation that's made with a detoxifying blend of thyme, zinc and witch hazel to instantly control shine and leave oily skin clean, fresh and breathable. While glycerine and vitamin B3 impregnated in the wipes work to replenish and maintain the skin’s barrier (microbiome), helping to boost its natural defences against external aggressors that can lead to blemishes.
- We believe in continuously working to be kinder to the planet, which is why our Simple Clear + Matte wipes are biodegradable. This means that with every pack you are saving the equivalent of 4 plastic bags! Also, did you know we are the first to have 100% recyclable outer packaging? Yay!
- These face wipes are vegan and made with wood pulp, biodegrading in only 42 days under home and industrial compost conditions.
- Being kind to animals is also very important to us, so Simple is certified cruelty-free by PETA - we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world.
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-12, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water, Zinc PCA, Benzoic Acid, Pantolactone, Thymus Vulgaris Flower/Leaf Extract
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
20 ℮
Safety information
For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
