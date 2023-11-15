We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vatika Egg Protein Enriched Hair Oil 200Ml

Vatika Egg Protein Enriched Hair Oil 200Ml

Vatika Egg Protein Enriched Hair Oil 200ml
Specially formulated with vital multivitamins and Egg-protein oil infused in an expert blend of pure luxurious oils, Vatika Egg-protein Multivitamin+ Hair Oil repairs and fortifies damaged hair.Vatika Egg protein Multivitamin+ Hair oil is made with 100% natural oilsVitamin Blend A, E, F: Nourishes the scalp, helps in maintenance of hair from root to tip, and sets the foundation for maximum hair health.Egg Protein: Repairs, rejuvenates and fortifies damaged hair.Macadamia Oil: Calms frizzy hair and detangles.Avocado: Revitalizes damaged hair and restores natural hair lustre.
Under license from Dabur India Limited.
Damage repairWith 100% natural oils3x Hair Vitamins BoostPVC FreeAgainst Animal TestingHalal
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Canola Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Parfum, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Egg Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Linoleic Acid, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, CI 47000

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage

Massage a generous amount of oil into your hair and scalp. Leave overnight or for a few hours and then wash.

