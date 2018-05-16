By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 8 Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 8 Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
2 medallions
  • Energy225kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt2.6g
    43%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 450kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked, Wiltshire cured rindless back bacon medallions with added water.
  • Cured in an aged Wiltshire brine for a succulent texture and savoury flavour. Our Tesco finest* Wiltshire cure bacon comes from British outdoor bred pigs which give tasty, succulent pork. Our experts cure the meat by steeping it in an aged Wiltshire brine for a distinctive salty taste and succulent texture.
  • Cured in an aged Wiltshire brine for a succulent texture and savoury flavour. Our Tesco finest* Wiltshire cure bacon comes from British outdoor bred pigs which give tasty, succulent pork. Our experts cure the meat by steeping it in an aged Wiltshire brine for a distinctive salty taste and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Time: 4-6 mins For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Time: 3-5 mins Fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 medallions (50g)
Energy450kJ / 107kcal225kJ / 53kcal
Fat2.0g1.0g
Saturates0.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre1.0g0.5g
Protein21.5g10.7g
Salt5.3g2.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Baby Button Mushrooms 200G

£ 0.90
£4.50/kg

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.69
£0.14/each

Heck Chicken 10 Italia Sausages 340G

£ 3.15
£9.27/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here