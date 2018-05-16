Ms Molly's 8 Chewy Caramel Wafer Biscuits 224G
- Energy572kJ 136kcal7%
- Fat6.2g9%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars9.9g11%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2042kJ / 487kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate coated caramel wafer bars.
- Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter No artificial flavours or colours
- Pack size: 224G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramel (48%) [Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar, Water, Condensed Milk, Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt], Milk Chocolate (36%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Flour, Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
224g e (8 x 28g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bar (28g)
|Energy
|2042kJ / 487kcal
|572kJ / 136kcal
|Fat
|22.3g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|13.9g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|65.5g
|18.3g
|Sugars
|35.3g
|9.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
