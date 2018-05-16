Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Chicken Bucket 390G

- Energy1871kJ 449kcal22%
- Fat25.7g37%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g
Product Description
- Vegetarian Chicken Bucket
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- A selection of 8 vegetarian chicken-style pieces made from rehydrated textured soya and wheat protein; with a crispy southern fried coating and 10 smaller vegetarian chicken-style bites made from rehydrated textured soya protein; with a chilli breadcrumb coating.
- "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
- The McCartney Family
- Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
- Ridiculously tasty
- High protein
- Low saturated fat
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 390g
- High protein
- Low saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Vegetarian Chicken-Style Pieces (59%) [Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (50%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose; Black Pepper, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Fennel, Yeast, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Paprika, Thyme Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract; Turmeric Extract], Chicken-Style Bites (41%) [Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (44%), Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Onion Purée, Chickpea Flour, Rice Flour, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose; Wheat Gluten, Soya Protein Concentrate, Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Natural Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Brown Sugar, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Ginger, Colour: Paprika Extract; Black Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Capsicum Extract, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always within the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for the whole pack. Cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove all packaging (to remove film lid you may need to run a sharp knife around the edge of the bowl).
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 15-16 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please Get in Touch
- Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
- customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- 0800 626 697
- www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 1/2 pack
|Energy kJ
|1090
|1871
|Energy kcal
|261
|449
|Fat
|15.0g
|25.7g
|(of which saturates)
|1.0g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|14.8g
|25.4g
|(of which sugars)
|1.0g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|7.8g
|Protein
|14.6g
|25.0g
|Salt
|0.98g
|1.7g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020