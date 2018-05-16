By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Usn Diet Fuel Meal Replacement Shake Chocolate 880G
£ 20.00
£2.28/100g

New

Product Description

  • Meal Replacement for Weight Control, with Sweetener
  • The ingredients used to formulate this product are not sports banned substances.
  • Professional athletes should refer to the USN website for more information on prohibited substances in sport.
  • Ensure that a varied balanced diet and healthy lifestyle is followed
  • Weight loss1
  • 1Substituting two daily meals of an energy restricted diet with meal replacements such as diet fuel contributes to weight loss.
  • Substituting one daily meal of an energy restricted diet with a meal replacement such as diet fuel contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.
  • #Energy & ^immune support
  • #Vitamin B12 and iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • ^Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Product Information: High in protein and only 208 calories per serving. This meal replacement shake is low in sugar & high in fibre. Used as a meal replacement twice per day alongside a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Diet Fuel Ultralean contributes to weight loss1. Our researched protein blend and premium flavourings result in a smooth, indulgent taste.
  • 1Substituting two daily meals of an energy restricted diet with meal replacements such as diet fuel contributes to weight loss.
  • 26g protein
  • Plant based protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 880G
  • Vitamin B12 and iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Vegan Protein Blend [Pea Protein Isolate, Soya Protein Isolate, Rice Protein Concentrate], Maltodextrin, Modified Starch (Waxy Maize), Flavouring, Thickeners (Polydextrose, Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum), Crystalline Fructose, Tricalcium Phosphate, Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), Potassium Citrate, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Corn Syrup, Modified Starch, Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Oxide, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Ascorbic Acid, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Ferrous Fumarate, Menaquinone-7, Zinc Citrate, Nicotinamide, D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acid Succinate, Manganese Bysglicinate, D-Pantothenate, Calcium, Retinyl Acetate, Copper Bisglycinate, Cholecalciferol, Pyridoxine HCI, Riboflavin, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, D-Biotin, Cyanocobalamin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep this product in a cool, dry place out of reach of childrenBatch Number, Best Before Date: See Bottom of Container

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results
  • Throughout the day, before and after training
  • 55g serving = 2 scoops
  • Recommended Use
  • Add 2 scoops (55g) to 250ml-300ml of cold water. Mix thoroughly in a blender or a shaker for about 30 seconds.
  • Have 1-2 servings as meal replacements daily.

Number of uses

Serving size: 2 scoop (55g); Approx. servings per container: 16

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please consult your physician first (especially if you have a medical condition). Do not use if you are pregnant, lactating or under the age of 18. Remember that an adequate state of hydration must be maintained when using this product. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.

Name and address

  • USN (UK) Ltd,
  • Seven House,
  • High Street,
  • Longbridge,
  • Birmingham,
  • B31 2UQ.

Return to

  • Tel: 0845 1800 556
  • Fax: 0845 1800 557
  • E-mail: info@usn.co.uk
  • Website: www.usn.co.uk
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @USNUK

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

880g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 55g Serving%RI*
Energy1598kJ879kJ
-378kcal208kcal10
Fat6.3g3.5g5
Of which saturates1.2g0.6g4
Carbohydrate33g18g7
Of which sugars5.8g3.2g4
Fibre1.9g1.0g
Protein47g26g52
Salt0.93g0.51g9
Vitamin A437µg241µg30
Vitamin D2.7mg1.4mg30
Vitamin E9.6µg5.3µg44
Vitamin K55mg30mg41
Vitamin C65mg36mg45
Thiamin0.63mg0.35mg32
Riboflavin0.77mg0.43mg31
Niacin8.8mg4.8mg30
Vitamin B60.83mg0.46mg33
Folic Acid109µg60µg30
Vitamin B122.6µg1.4µg56
Biotin31µg17µg34
Pantothenic acid3.3mg1.8mg30
Potassium1192mg655mg33
Chloride304mg167mg21
Calcium1207mg664mg83
Phosphorous679mg373mg53
Magnesium221mg122mg32
Iron16mg8.9mg63
Zinc8.0mg4.4mg44
Copper0.93mg0.51mg51
Manganese2.0mg1.1mg56
Selenium53µg29µg53
Iodine82µg45µg30
Vitamins & Minerals---
*Reference Intake of average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

