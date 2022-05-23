Innocent Blue Spark Super Smoothie 300Ml
Product Description
- A Blend of Crushed Fruit, Vegetables, Pure Juices, Coconut Water, Spirulina Extract and Vitamins.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- PS Eat your greens
- 10% of our profits go to charity see innocentfoundation.org
- What's in this Super Smoothie?
- Fruit & Veg, A Dash of Spirulina, Coconut Water & a Bunch of Vitamins
- Your Brain is Amazing
- Not only does it look like a giant walnut, it's been running the show since you were born and is the only organ that managed to name itself. So it's a good idea to look after it. Try giving it a crossword to play with, a good night's sleep and this super smoothie boosted with vitamins. No brainer.
- This smoothie is high in vitamins B3 and B6 which can contribute to normal psychological function and vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty products
- Sourced sustainably
- ™ = Top Marks
- Guava, Pineapple, Apple & Blue Spirulina with Vitamins
- Helps Brighten Your Mind
- A Source of Fibre
- Pasteurised
- No Added Sugar Whatsoever - Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300ML
- Vitamins B3 and B6 which can contribute to normal psychological function
- Vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
- Source of Fibre
- No Added Sugar Whatsoever
- High in vitamins B3 and B6
Information
Ingredients
1 Pressed Apple (53%), 1/2 a Mashed Banana, A Splash of Pineapple Juice (9%), 1/2 a Crushed Guava (9%), A Splash of Coconut Water, 1/4 of a Pressed White Carrot, A Dash of Passion Fruit, A Dash of Spirulina Extract (0.81%), A Squeeze of Lime, Some Vitamins (C, B3, B5, B6, Biotin, Folic Acid & B12)
Storage
- Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after opening- For best before date, see neck - Drink within 2 days of opening
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your super smoothie
- - Shake it up
Number of uses
This bottle contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable
Name and address
- Pop by:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
Return to
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4.
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI).
- Say hi: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|229kJ (54kcal)
|344kJ (81kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|17g
|(of which sugars)
|9.8g
|15g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Biotin
|7.9µg (16%*)
|12µg (24%*)
|Folic acid
|39µg (20%*)
|59µg (29%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|2.6mg (16%*)
|3.9mg (24%*)
|Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5)
|1.9mg (32%*)
|2.9mg (48%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.23mg (16%*)
|0.34mg (24%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.5µg (20%*)
|0.75µg (30%*)
|Vitamin C
|32mg (41%*)
|49mg (61%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 2 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
