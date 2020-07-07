By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco French Mayonnaise 235Ml

£ 0.85
£0.36/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy386kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2572kJ / 625kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise with Dijon mustard.
  • With Dijon Mustard Blended and seasoned until it's thick and glossy
  • With Dijon Mustard
  • Pack size: 235ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (5%), Spirit Vinegar, Dijon Mustard (2%) [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Sugar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Lutein, Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 12 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

235ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy2572kJ / 625kcal386kJ / 94kcal
Fat68.0g10.2g
Saturates5.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate2.5g0.4g
Sugars0.8g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.9g0.1g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

You won't be disappointed.

5 stars

Delicious. Brings out the flavour of everything you dress with it.

