Tesco Lemon Smoked Salmon Slices 60G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ
Product Description
- Smoke salmon (Salmo salar) slices with blend of rapeseed oil and lemon oil, defrosted.
- Responsibly Sourced
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Ready to eat
- Responsibly sourced
- Gently smoked with oak and beechwood, and flavoured with lemon
- Minimum 2 slices
- High in omega 3
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Smoke Salmon (90%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Oil, Made using Salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K.), see front of pack
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- This smoked salmon is ready to eat.
- To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge and separate slices 5 minutes before serving.
- Serving Suggestion
- Combining with fresh spinach and a hard boiled egg for a protein filled quick lunch or as a midweek quick dinner use the slices in a pasta dish to serve it typically it works well with lemon flavour from the smoked salmon add crème fraîche and with light herbs like basil or dill.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Base. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold Each pack (60g)
|%RI*
|Energy
|781kJ
|469kJ
|187kcal
|112kcal
|6%
|Fat
|10.5g
|6.3g
|9%
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.5g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.0g
|13.2g
|Salt
|3.4g
|2.0g
|33%
|Omega 3 (EPA/DHA)
|1140g
|684g
|Pack contains 1 serving
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
Safety information
Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
