Pedigree Jumbone Chicken & Lamb Flavour 2X 180G

Peace and quiet
Gave my German Shepherd puppy his first try of these hoping that he would leave my arms alone whilst he teethes. He is quite fussy but not with these. He lay down in his now too small basket and didn't get out until he had finished it. Then he "hoovered" up the bits. Now he has gone to sleep in his big bed and seems very happy.
My dogs favourite treats
I regularly purchase these for my french bulldog to keep her entertained whilst I'm doing things around the house! She loves them!!