Pedigree Jumbone Chicken & Lamb Flavour 2X 180G

  • Delicious, low-fat dog treat chews - PEDIGREE® JUMBONE™ treats cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre.
  • 2x Chicken & Lamb flavour dog chew sticks for dogs over 15kg
  • PEDIGREE® dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre
  • Chewy dog treats with less than 5% fat / 100g
  • Dog training treats with omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • Dog treats for training with vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Treats for dogs with minerals including calcium to help keep bones strong
  • Chicken dog treats and lamb dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 180G
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • Vitamin E to help support natural defences
  • Calcium to help keep bones strong

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 2.3% Dried Poultry Liver Powder, equivalent to 4% Chicken), Minerals, Seeds, Oils and Fats, Herbs

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Medium-Large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 2 chews per week. Each chew provides 9% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Not suitable for dogs under 10 kg or puppies under 9 months. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to
  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.pedigree.com

Net Contents

2 x 180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:6.3
Fat content:1.9
Inorganic matter:4.3
Crude fibre:1.5
Moisture:16.6
Calcium:0.60
Omega 3 fatty acids:399 mg/kg
energy:299 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:3571 IU
Vitamin E:36.0 mg
Iron (Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:11.0 mg
Lamb flavour0.80 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-
Sensory additives:-

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Peace and quiet

5 stars

Gave my German Shepherd puppy his first try of these hoping that he would leave my arms alone whilst he teethes. He is quite fussy but not with these. He lay down in his now too small basket and didn't get out until he had finished it. Then he "hoovered" up the bits. Now he has gone to sleep in his big bed and seems very happy.

My dogs favourite treats

5 stars

I regularly purchase these for my french bulldog to keep her entertained whilst I'm doing things around the house! She loves them!!

