Nip And Fab Salicylic Fix Facial Scrub

Product Description
- Nip & Fab Salicylic Fix Fac Scrub 75ml
- A deeply purifying, chemical and physical exfoliating scrub infused with lotus flower and volcanic rock to cleanse, decongest and revive the skin.
- Salicylic acid - cleanses pores and reduces the appearance of oily skin
- Vitamin E - skin conditioning agent and antioxidant
- Volcanic rock scrub - a natural and effective exfoliant
- Cleansing lotus flower and salicylic infused scrub
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Perlite, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Polyacrylamide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Salicylic Acid, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Parfum (Fragrance), Propanediol, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Laureth -7, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dehydroacetic Acid, Alcohol, Polygonum Bistorta Root Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Nymphaea, Coerulea Flower Extract, CI 17200 (Red 33)
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Gently massage onto damp skin avoiding the delicate eye area. Rinse with lukewarm water.
Warnings
- Cautions: Patch test before use. Avoid eye contact, if contact occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. Use in the evenings only. Use SPF protection when using this product. Do not use on peeling or irritated skin. Do not use on children under 3 years old.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Nip + Fab,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
