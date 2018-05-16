Usn Diet Fuel Meal Replacement Shake Strawberry 880G
Product Description
- Meal Replacement for Weight Control, with Sweetener
- The ingredients used to formulate this product are not sports banned substances. Professional athletes should refer to the USN website for more information on prohibited substances in sport.
- Ensure that a varied balanced diet and healthy lifestyle is followed
- Weight loss1
- 1Substituting two daily meals of an energy restricted diet with meal replacements such as diet fuel contributes to weight loss.
- Substituting one daily meal of an energy restricted diet with a meal replacement such as diet fuel contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.
- #Energy & ^immune support
- #Vitamin B12 and iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- ^Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Product Information: High in protein and only 210 calories per serving. This meal replacement shake is low in sugar & high in fibre. Used as a meal replacement twice per day alongside a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle Diet Fuel Ultralean contributes to weight loss1. Our researched protein blend and premium flavourings result in a smooth, indulgent taste.
- 26g protein
- Plant based protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 880G
Information
Ingredients
Vegan Protein Blend [Pea Protein Isolate, Soya Protein Isolate, Rice Protein Concentrate], Maltodextrin, Modified Starch (Waxy Maize), Thickeners (Polydextrose, Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum), Crystalline Fructose, Potassium Citrate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), Flavouring, Corn Syrup, Modified Starch, Sodium Chloride, Colour (Beetroot Red), Magnesium Oxide, Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Ascorbic Acid, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Ferrous Fumarate, Menaquinone-7, Zinc Citrate, Nicotinamide, D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acid Succinate, Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Manganese Bysglicinate, D-Pantothenate, Calcium, Retinyl Acetate, Copper Bisglycinate, Cholecalciferol, Pyridoxine HCI, Riboflavin, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, D-Biotin, Cyanocobalamin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep this product in a cool, dry place out of reach of childrenBatch Number, Best Before Date: See Bottom of Container
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- For best results
- Throughout the day, before and after training
- 55g serving = 2 scoops
- Recommended Use
- Add 2 scoops (55g) to 250ml-300ml of cold water. Mix thoroughly in a blender or a shaker for about 30 seconds.
- Have 1-2 servings as meal replacements daily.
Number of uses
Serving size: 2 scoop (55g); Approx. servings per container: 16
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please consult your physician first (especially if you have a medical condition). Do not use if you are pregnant, lactating or under the age of 18. Remember that an adequate state of hydration must be maintained when using this product. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.
Name and address
- USN (UK) Ltd,
- Seven House,
- High Street,
- Longbridge,
- Birmingham,
- B31 2UQ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
880g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 55g Serving
|%RI*
|Energy
|1614kJ
|888kJ
|-
|382kcal
|210kcal
|11
|Fat
|5.8g
|3.2g
|5
|Of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.5g
|3
|Carbohydrate
|34g
|19g
|7
|Of which sugars
|5.6g
|3.1g
|3
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|48g
|26g
|52
|Salt
|1.10g
|0.63g
|11
|Vitamin A
|437µg
|241µg
|30
|Vitamin D
|2.7mg
|1.4mg
|30
|Vitamin E
|9.5µg
|5.3µg
|44
|Vitamin K
|55mg
|30mg
|41
|Vitamin C
|65mg
|36mg
|45
|Thiamin
|0.63mg
|0.35mg
|32
|Riboflavin
|0.77mg
|0.42mg
|30
|Niacin
|8.7mg
|4.8mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|0.83mg
|0.46mg
|33
|Folic Acid
|109µg
|60µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|2.6µg
|1.4µg
|56
|Biotin
|31µg
|17µg
|34
|Pantothenic acid
|3.3mg
|1.8mg
|30
|Potassium
|1136mg
|625mg
|31
|Chloride
|443mg
|244mg
|30
|Calcium
|1209mg
|665mg
|83
|Phosphorous
|679mg
|373mg
|53
|Magnesium
|210mg
|115mg
|31
|Iron
|15mg
|8.5mg
|61
|Zinc
|7.8mg
|4.3mg
|43
|Copper
|0.83mg
|0.46mg
|46
|Manganese
|2.0mg
|1.1mg
|56
|Selenium
|53µg
|29µg
|53
|Iodine
|82µg
|45µg
|30
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please consult your physician first (especially if you have a medical condition). Do not use if you are pregnant, lactating or under the age of 18. Remember that an adequate state of hydration must be maintained when using this product. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.
