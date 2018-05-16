By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Usn Diet Fuel Meal Replacement Shake Strawberry 880G

Usn Diet Fuel Meal Replacement Shake Strawberry 880G
£ 20.00
£2.28/100g

Product Description

  • Meal Replacement for Weight Control, with Sweetener
  • The ingredients used to formulate this product are not sports banned substances. Professional athletes should refer to the USN website for more information on prohibited substances in sport.
  • Ensure that a varied balanced diet and healthy lifestyle is followed
  • Weight loss1
  • 1Substituting two daily meals of an energy restricted diet with meal replacements such as diet fuel contributes to weight loss.
  • Substituting one daily meal of an energy restricted diet with a meal replacement such as diet fuel contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.
  • #Energy & ^immune support
  • #Vitamin B12 and iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • ^Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Product Information: High in protein and only 210 calories per serving. This meal replacement shake is low in sugar & high in fibre. Used as a meal replacement twice per day alongside a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle Diet Fuel Ultralean contributes to weight loss1. Our researched protein blend and premium flavourings result in a smooth, indulgent taste.
  • 1Substituting two daily meals of an energy restricted diet with meal replacements such as diet fuel contributes to weight loss.
  • 26g protein
  • Plant based protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 880G
  • Vitamin B12 and iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Vegan Protein Blend [Pea Protein Isolate, Soya Protein Isolate, Rice Protein Concentrate], Maltodextrin, Modified Starch (Waxy Maize), Thickeners (Polydextrose, Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum), Crystalline Fructose, Potassium Citrate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), Flavouring, Corn Syrup, Modified Starch, Sodium Chloride, Colour (Beetroot Red), Magnesium Oxide, Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Ascorbic Acid, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Ferrous Fumarate, Menaquinone-7, Zinc Citrate, Nicotinamide, D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acid Succinate, Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Manganese Bysglicinate, D-Pantothenate, Calcium, Retinyl Acetate, Copper Bisglycinate, Cholecalciferol, Pyridoxine HCI, Riboflavin, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, D-Biotin, Cyanocobalamin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep this product in a cool, dry place out of reach of childrenBatch Number, Best Before Date: See Bottom of Container

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results
  • Throughout the day, before and after training
  • 55g serving = 2 scoops
  • Recommended Use
  • Add 2 scoops (55g) to 250ml-300ml of cold water. Mix thoroughly in a blender or a shaker for about 30 seconds.
  • Have 1-2 servings as meal replacements daily.

Number of uses

Serving size: 2 scoop (55g); Approx. servings per container: 16

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please consult your physician first (especially if you have a medical condition). Do not use if you are pregnant, lactating or under the age of 18. Remember that an adequate state of hydration must be maintained when using this product. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.

Name and address

  • USN (UK) Ltd,
  • Seven House,
  • High Street,
  • Longbridge,
  • Birmingham,
  • B31 2UQ.

Return to

  • USN (UK) Ltd,
  • Seven House,
  • High Street,
  • Longbridge,
  • Birmingham,
  • B31 2UQ.
  • Tel: 0845 1800 556
  • Fax: 0845 1800 557
  • E-mail: info@usn.co.uk
  • Website: www.usn.co.uk
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @USNUK

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

880g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 55g Serving%RI*
Energy 1614kJ888kJ
-382kcal210kcal11
Fat 5.8g3.2g5
Of which saturates0.9g0.5g3
Carbohydrate 34g19g7
Of which sugars 5.6g3.1g3
Fibre 1.3g0.7g
Protein 48g26g52
Salt 1.10g0.63g11
Vitamin A 437µg241µg30
Vitamin D 2.7mg1.4mg30
Vitamin E 9.5µg5.3µg44
Vitamin K 55mg30mg41
Vitamin C 65mg36mg45
Thiamin0.63mg0.35mg32
Riboflavin0.77mg0.42mg30
Niacin 8.7mg4.8mg30
Vitamin B6 0.83mg0.46mg33
Folic Acid 109µg60µg30
Vitamin B12 2.6µg1.4µg56
Biotin 31µg17µg34
Pantothenic acid 3.3mg1.8mg30
Potassium 1136mg625mg31
Chloride 443mg244mg30
Calcium 1209mg665mg83
Phosphorous 679mg373mg53
Magnesium 210mg115mg31
Iron 15mg8.5mg61
Zinc 7.8mg4.3mg43
Copper 0.83mg0.46mg46
Manganese 2.0mg1.1mg56
Selenium 53µg29µg53
Iodine 82µg45µg30
Vitamins & Minerals---
*Reference Intake of average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please consult your physician first (especially if you have a medical condition). Do not use if you are pregnant, lactating or under the age of 18. Remember that an adequate state of hydration must be maintained when using this product. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.

