Stockwell & Co Mayonnaise 450Ml

Write a review
Stockwell & Co Mayonnaise 450Ml
£ 0.40
£0.09/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy160kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise.
  • Free Range Egg
  
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil (23%), Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (2%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne tablespoon (15ml)Per 100ml
Energy160kJ / 39kcal1065kJ / 258kcal
Fat3.5g23.5g
Saturates0.3g1.8g
Carbohydrate1.7g11.1g
Sugars0.5g3.0g
Fibre0.0g0.2g
Protein0.0g0.3g
Salt0.2g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
17 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Tastes bad. I’m not fussy at all but this is terri

1 stars

Tastes bad. I’m not fussy at all but this is terrible even with strong flavours like tuna. Too sweet.

Not good mayonnaise. Tastes thin and a bit plastic

1 stars

Not good mayonnaise. Tastes thin and a bit plastic. Colour is wrong too, bright white instead of creamy. Tesco have matched a low price point but at the expense of quality. I won’t be buying this again.

Breast mayo

5 stars

My son will not eat another mayonnaise. He absolute loves this and will only eat this

Not good - avoid - Tesco own brand is much better.

2 stars

Not good - avoid - Tesco own brand is much better.

Plastic

1 stars

Where has the glass jar gone? I loved the jar but can't buy now.

Avoid

1 stars

Revolting. Tastes like pure vinegar. False economy. Cheap but unfortunately had to throw it away as it was vile and Im not a fussy eater at all but it was disgusting also its bright white which is weird rather than a creamy colour but that wouldn't have been an issue if it tasted nice or at least ok

Not for me

2 stars

Have purchased cheaper Mayo before but this was just not nice. Taste was not right and ended up having to chuck it out as just couldn't eat it

Full of sugar, thickening agents, and it is border

1 stars

Full of sugar, thickening agents, and it is bordering on tasteless. Cheap for a reason!

Dont bother

2 stars

Most Stockwell and Co products I have tried are good products at great price but this is absolutely tasteless, tesco own brand better

Great but never in stock?!

5 stars

This is a great mayo especially if doing slimming world as only 2 syns per tablespoon. BUT never in stock anywhere anymore!!! OOS labels say a date but that date comes and still not in stock! Tesco when will it actually be back in stock please??

1-10 of 17 reviews

