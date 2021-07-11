Stockwell & Co Mayonnaise 450Ml

Tastes bad. I’m not fussy at all but this is terri
Tastes bad. I’m not fussy at all but this is terrible even with strong flavours like tuna. Too sweet.
Not good mayonnaise. Tastes thin and a bit plastic. Colour is wrong too, bright white instead of creamy. Tesco have matched a low price point but at the expense of quality. I won’t be buying this again.
Breast mayo
My son will not eat another mayonnaise. He absolute loves this and will only eat this
Not good - avoid - Tesco own brand is much better.
Plastic
Where has the glass jar gone? I loved the jar but can't buy now.
Avoid
Revolting. Tastes like pure vinegar. False economy. Cheap but unfortunately had to throw it away as it was vile and Im not a fussy eater at all but it was disgusting also its bright white which is weird rather than a creamy colour but that wouldn't have been an issue if it tasted nice or at least ok
Not for me
Have purchased cheaper Mayo before but this was just not nice. Taste was not right and ended up having to chuck it out as just couldn't eat it
Full of sugar, thickening agents, and it is bordering on tasteless. Cheap for a reason!
Dont bother
Most Stockwell and Co products I have tried are good products at great price but this is absolutely tasteless, tesco own brand better
Great but never in stock?!
This is a great mayo especially if doing slimming world as only 2 syns per tablespoon. BUT never in stock anywhere anymore!!! OOS labels say a date but that date comes and still not in stock! Tesco when will it actually be back in stock please??