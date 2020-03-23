Innocent Invigorate Super Smoothie 300Ml
Offer
Product Description
- This innocent super smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, pure juices, milled seeds, botanicals and vitamins.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- PS Eat your greens
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty, healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- This smoothie is high in vitamins B1, B2, B3 and B6 which can contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism, and vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
- What's in this super smoothie?
- Crushed fruit
- Matcha infusion
- A source of fibre
- Flax seeds & a bunch of vitamins
- There are 13 types of vitamins you need to tick along nicely. Whilst it might not be the luckiest number scientists could have reached, your body is a huge fan. Which helps explain why this delicious super smoothie has so many of them in it. Six, to be exact. Lucky you.
- This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic. Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
- Cap On - Widely Recycled
- © = Counting
- Kiwi, cucumber, apple, matcha & flax seeds with vitamins
- Helps give your body a boost
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Pasteurised
- No added sugar whatsoever - contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300ML
- High in vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 & C
- A source of fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
1 1/2 Pressed Apples (61%), 1/2 a Mashed Banana, 8 Pressed White Grapes, 1/4 of a Crushed Mango, Some Crushed Kiwi (6%), Some Squeezed Cucumber (1.5%), A Dash of Spirulina Extract, Some Milled Flax Seeds (0.4%), A Squeeze of Lime Juice (0.2%), A Dash of Safflower Extract, A Dash of Matcha Green Tea Infusion (0.05%), Some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6, C & E)
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after openingFor best before date, see neck Drink within 2 days of opening
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your super smoothie
- Shake it up
Number of uses
This bottle contains 2 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
Recycling info
Cap. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Fancy a chat?
- Pop by:
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI).
- Say hi: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|244kJ (58kcal)
|366kJ (86kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|20g
|(of which sugars)
|11g
|17g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Protein
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.33mg (30%*)
|0.49mg (45%*)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.41mg (30%*)
|0.62mg (44%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|2.6mg (16%*)
|3.8mg (24%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.45mg (32%*)
|0.67mg (48%*)
|Vitamin C
|18mg (22%*)
|27mg (34%*)
|Vitamin E
|4.8mg (40%*)
|7.2mg (60%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 2 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
