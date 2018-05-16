By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Animology Dapper Dog Tutti Frutti Shampoo 250Ml

Animology Dapper Dog Tutti Frutti Shampoo 250Ml
Product Description

  • ANIMOLOGY DAPPER DOG TUTTI FRUTTI SHAMPOO 250ML
  • Dapper Dog Shampoo, by Animology Essentials, is a deodorising & conditioning shampoo that can be used on all coat and skin types to help keep your dog's coat clean and smelling fresh.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains: Less than 5% Anionic Surfactants and less than 5% Amphoteric Surfactants, Benzylhemiformal

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions: Wet dog with warm water, lather, rinse thoroughly and dry.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes - if this occurs rinse with water. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • GRP 55 Ltd,
  • Matrix Park,
  • Western Avenue,
  • Buckshaw Village,
  • Chorley,
  • PR7 7NB,

Return to

  • Tel: +44 (0) 1772 786864
  • animology.co.uk
  • #LoveAnimology
  • Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram animology

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

