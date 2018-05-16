Animology Dapper Dog Tutti Frutti Shampoo 250Ml
Product Description
- ANIMOLOGY DAPPER DOG TUTTI FRUTTI SHAMPOO 250ML
- Dapper Dog Shampoo, by Animology Essentials, is a deodorising & conditioning shampoo that can be used on all coat and skin types to help keep your dog's coat clean and smelling fresh.
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Contains: Less than 5% Anionic Surfactants and less than 5% Amphoteric Surfactants, Benzylhemiformal
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Instructions: Wet dog with warm water, lather, rinse thoroughly and dry.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes - if this occurs rinse with water. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- GRP 55 Ltd,
- Matrix Park,
- Western Avenue,
- Buckshaw Village,
- Chorley,
- PR7 7NB,
Return to
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1772 786864
- animology.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes - if this occurs rinse with water. Keep out of reach of children.
