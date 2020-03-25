Pedigree Rodeo Duos & Jumbone Mega Box 780G
Product Description
- Pedigree Rodeo Duos & Jumbone Mega Box 780g
- 24x PEDIGREE® RODEO™ Duos Chicken & Bacon twists & 4x JUMBONE™ Beef & Poultry flavour dog chews
- Tasty, chewy dog chew stick twists - PEDIGREE® RODEO™ treats have a deliciously chewy texture that is full of succulent flavour
- Delicious, low-fat dog chews - PEDIGREE® JUMBONE™ treats cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre.
- PEDIGREE® dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre
- Chewy dog treats and dog chew sticks with less than 5% fat / 100g
- Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
- Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences
- Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong
- Beef dog treats and poultry dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 780G
- Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
- Vitamin E to help support natural defences
- Calcium to help keep bones strong
Information
Storage
Chicken and Bacon FlavourStore in a cool and dry place. Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Chicken and Bacon Flavour
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs (5-9 kg), feed up to 3 sticks per week. Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 6 sticks per week. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 12 sticks per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 5 kg or young puppies under 4 months. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- Beef and Poultry Flavours
- Feeding instructions: Medium dogs (10-14 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Medium-Large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 2 chews per week. Each chew provides 7% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 10 kg or puppies under 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Address all enquiries to:
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.pedigree.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.pedigree.com
Net Contents
780g
Ingredients
Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 2.5% Dried Poultry Liver Powder, equivalent to 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Egg and Egg Derivatives
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 24.0 Fat content: 3.5 Inorganic matter: 6.0 Crude fibre: 2.0 Moisture: 15.0 Calcium: 0.80 Omega 3 fatty acids: 380 mg/kg Energy: 310 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 5000 IU Vitamin E: 50.0 IU Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 15.0 mg Bacon flavour: 1.5 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants - Nutritional additives: - Sensory additives: -
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 1.3% Dried Beef Liver Powder, equivalent to 2.2% Beef and 1.1% Dried Poultry Liver Powder, equivalent to 2.5% Poultry), Seeds, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein, Extracts, Herbs
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 6.7 Fat content: 2.0 Inorganic matter: 4.4 Crude fibre: 1.5 Moisture: 16.0 Calcium: 0.50 Omega 3 fatty acids: 717 mg/kg Energy: 301 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 3570 IU Vitamin E: 35.7 IU Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 10.7 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
