Mcvities Digestives Marmalade On Toast 5 Pack 114.1G

- Energy518 kJ 124 kcal6%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars9.2g10%
- Salt0.17g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Marmalade on Toast Flavour Digestives Slices Topped with Milk Chocolate
- www.123healthybalance.com
- TerraCycle - Send this wrapper to TerraCycle and they will turn it into something new! Visit www.terracycle.co.uk, www.terracycle.ie
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Individually wrapped
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 114.1G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetables Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Milk Chocolate (17%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (E471), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Product contains 48% Digestives Pieces
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of slices per pack: 5
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Freepost McVitie's.
- UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
- 33-36 Northwood Court,
- Freepost FDN5292,
- Dublin 9.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): Consumer Services,
- UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
- 33-36 Northwood Court,
- Freepost FDN5292,
- Dublin 9.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
114.1g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (24.8g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2088
|518
|(kcal)
|499
|124
|Fat
|26.2g
|6.5g
|of which Saturates
|11.3g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|60.6g
|15.0g
|of which Sugars
|37.2g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.17g
|Typical number of slices per pack: 5
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020