Mcvities Digestives Marmalade On Toast 5 Pack 114.1G

Mcvities Digestives Marmalade On Toast 5 Pack 114.1G
£ 1.45
£1.28/100g
Each slice (24.8g) contains
  • Energy518 kJ 124 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Marmalade on Toast Flavour Digestives Slices Topped with Milk Chocolate
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • TerraCycle - Send this wrapper to TerraCycle and they will turn it into something new! Visit www.terracycle.co.uk, www.terracycle.ie
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Individually wrapped
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 114.1G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetables Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Milk Chocolate (17%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (E471), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Product contains 48% Digestives Pieces

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of slices per pack: 5

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.
  • UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33-36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Consumer Services,
  • UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33-36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

114.1g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (24.8g)
Energy (kJ)2088518
(kcal) 499124
Fat26.2g6.5g
of which Saturates11.3g2.8g
Carbohydrate 60.6g15.0g
of which Sugars37.2g9.2g
Fibre2.0g0.5g
Protein4.4g1.1g
Salt0.70g0.17g
Typical number of slices per pack: 5--

