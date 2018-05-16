Tesco Finest The Crown Egg 350G
New
- Energy1637kJ 393kcal20%
- Fat25.3g36%
- Saturates15.0g75%
- Sugars34.7g39%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339kJ / 561kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate hollow shell with milk, dark and white chocolate shapes decorated with nuts, salted biscuit crumb and edible lustre.
- A STATELY CHOCOLATE MASTERPIECE Presented in a hand painted golden chocolate crown egg, three kinds of deliciously thick Belgian chocolate shards, hand decorated with nuts, biscuit and cocoa nibs are the crown jewels of this egg fit for royalty. Introducing our Easter Treasures: a collection of show stopping Easter eggs, for those who appreciate the Finest* things in life.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (72%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Dark Chocolate (13%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], White Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Cocoa Nib, Almonds, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Hazelnut, Pistachio Nuts, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colours (Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide), Freeze-Dried Raspberry, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Insert. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of an egg (70g)
|Energy
|2339kJ / 561kcal
|1637kJ / 393kcal
|Fat
|36.2g
|25.3g
|Saturates
|21.4g
|15.0g
|Carbohydrate
|50.6g
|35.4g
|Sugars
|49.5g
|34.7g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.6g
|Protein
|7.1g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
