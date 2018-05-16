By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest The Crown Egg 350G

Tesco Finest The Crown Egg 350G
£ 12.00
£3.43/100g

New

1/5 of an egg
  • Energy1637kJ 393kcal
    20%
  • Fat25.3g
    36%
  • Saturates15.0g
    75%
  • Sugars34.7g
    39%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339kJ / 561kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate hollow shell with milk, dark and white chocolate shapes decorated with nuts, salted biscuit crumb and edible lustre.
  • A STATELY CHOCOLATE MASTERPIECE Presented in a hand painted golden chocolate crown egg, three kinds of deliciously thick Belgian chocolate shards, hand decorated with nuts, biscuit and cocoa nibs are the crown jewels of this egg fit for royalty. Introducing our Easter Treasures: a collection of show stopping Easter eggs, for those who appreciate the Finest* things in life.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (72%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Dark Chocolate (13%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], White Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Cocoa Nib, Almonds, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Hazelnut, Pistachio Nuts, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colours (Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide), Freeze-Dried Raspberry, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Insert. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of an egg (70g)
Energy2339kJ / 561kcal1637kJ / 393kcal
Fat36.2g25.3g
Saturates21.4g15.0g
Carbohydrate50.6g35.4g
Sugars49.5g34.7g
Fibre2.3g1.6g
Protein7.1g5.0g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

