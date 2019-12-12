Eat Natural Low Sugar Wholegrain Granola 450G
New
Product Description
- Whole grain oats, roasted with almonds, seeds and coconut nectar.
- So, low sugar granola eh? Seems like a sensible idea, doesn't it? Well we thought so, and to be honest (which we like to do around here) it's taken quite a long time to come to fruition.
- You see, it's all a matter of taste. We all tend to think that the sweeter our food, the more irresistible it is.
- But hold your horses. This granola tastes gorgeous. Seriously indulgent, and yet, no hint of a compromise.
- There's just one problem. It's so delicious, you might want a second bowl...which sort of messes up the whole plan.
- Eat Natural for breakfast
- (at any time of the day)
- Eat Natural 'for breakfast' is made with love and care, in small batches from simple, wholesome and delicious ingredients, at our very own 'Makery'. We never use any artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
- When we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
- Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this granola is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some of the ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
- Simple... isn't it?
- Low sugar
- High fibre
- OK for veggies... and also those that aren't
- No refined sugars
- Vegan
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats 36%, Sunflower Seeds 11%, Shredded Coconut 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Chicory Root Fibre, Almonds 8%, Buckwheat 6%, Pumpkin Seeds 5%, Coconut Blossom Nectar 3%, Crisped Rice (Rice), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Peanuts, Cow's Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- You can enjoy this granola at any time of the day or night. It's delicious with milk, yoghurt or maybe some fresh fruit, berries or even ice cream. Indoors, outside, by yourself or shared with someone special straight from the box ...it's up to you.
- Serving suggestion only ...enjoy it your way!
Number of uses
450g = 9 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this granola.
Name and address
- Eat Natural Ltd,
- 4 Fourth Avenue,
- Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
- Halstead,
- Essex,
- CO9 2SY.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 50g portion
|Energy
|2058kJ 495kcal
|1029kJ 248kcal
|Fat
|31.4g
|15.7g
|of which saturates
|9.2g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|33.0g
|16.5g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|12.8g
|6.4g
|Protein
|13.7g
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.02g
Safety information
Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this granola.
