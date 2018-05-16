By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Pink Beetroot Pesto 190G

Wicked Kitchen Pink Beetroot Pesto 190G
£ 2.00
£1.06/100g
1/4 of a jar (48g)
  • Energy738kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat16.8g
    24%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1537kJ / 372kcal

Product Description

  • Beetroot, cashew nut and tofu with smoke flavouring.
  • Beetroot, cashews & roasted garlic with a hint of smoke
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beetroot (40%), Sunflower Oil, Cashew Nut (8%), Tofu [Soya Bean, Water, Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)], Water, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Beetroot Powder, Vegetable Fibre [Pea, Carrot], Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Roasted Garlic [Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Smoke Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy1537kJ / 372kcal738kJ / 179kcal
Fat35.0g16.8g
Saturates3.6g1.7g
Carbohydrate8.6g4.1g
Sugars6.1g2.9g
Fibre2.8g1.3g
Protein4.3g2.1g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

