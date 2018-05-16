Wicked Kitchen Pink Beetroot Pesto 190G

- Energy738kJ 179kcal9%
- Fat16.8g24%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1537kJ / 372kcal
Product Description
- Beetroot, cashew nut and tofu with smoke flavouring.
- Beetroot, cashews & roasted garlic with a hint of smoke
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beetroot (40%), Sunflower Oil, Cashew Nut (8%), Tofu [Soya Bean, Water, Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)], Water, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Beetroot Powder, Vegetable Fibre [Pea, Carrot], Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Roasted Garlic [Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Smoke Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar
|Energy
|1537kJ / 372kcal
|738kJ / 179kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|16.8g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.3g
|2.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
