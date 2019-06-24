By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Brush Head 2 Pack


  • Replacement brush head
  • Philips Sonicare Optimal White Brush Sync Enabled Replacement Brush Heads help you to achieve whiter teeth in just 1 week vs. using a manual toothbrush. The stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink. When used with a compatible Brush Sync enabled Sonicare toothbrush our smart brush head replacement reminders will alert you when the brush head needs replacing for effective cleaning, every time. Fits any Philips Sonicare click on toothbrush, simply click off for easy replacement. All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, our brush heads are put through their paces to ensure you get exceptional performance and durability each time you brush.

Good & easy to use

The toothbrush heads have been very good, easy to use and I've noticed a difference in cleanliness. Overall good for sensitive gums and I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A noticeable difference in my teeth already

These brush heads we're really simple to attach, the bristles are relatively soft and feel gentle when brushing. After just 3 weeks I've noticed a difference in the shade of my teeth already, they look really clean too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product

I found these brush heads left a really clean feel, and are nice to use. Think I would prefer rounded brush heads though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves your teeth gleaming

These heads get into all the bits a round tooth brush didn’t it also is good that the toothbrush tells you when the head needs replacing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Toothbrush Heads

Brilliant toothbrush heads, definitely the best I have used so far. Really felt like they gave my teeth an extra good clean. Not sure as to whether they were any whiter, but definitely felt like they gave an optimal clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely amazing

I have never felt my teeth so clean and fresh after toothbrush, this product has changed my life for good, in lesser time i get brilliant sparkly clean teeth which is absolutely amazing, i couldnt have been any happier , thank you philips

Great feeling

First of all, I like these heads more than round ones. Secondly, they fit straight on my electric toothbrush with ease because of their shape. They have good coverage whilst brushing and leave a lovely clean fresh feeling afterwards. Sometimes I suffer from bleeding gums but with these toothbrush heads, I had no problems. All in all, easy to use, works well for sensitive gums, the great feeling after, so would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good brushes

I used these brushes the first time, and i liked them. Bristles are not hard or too soft, they are just ok and comfortable. I noticed a bit difference after using a while, my teeth looked a bit whiter. It does not do magic, do not expect that, but it does what it says. Its gentle, it whitens a little, its comfortable, easy to change, suitable for most philips brushes. and for the quality very good price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

High Quality

High quality bristles that have removed more plaque than a manual toothbrush could, I have even started to notice surface stains fading. The brushes drive deep between your teeth and along the gum line for exceptional cleaning. The heads fit onto my brush with ease, and are so far the best ones I have used yet. Highly Recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent cleaning

Is the best teeth cleaning device that I had until now. They do a fantastic job. I had a good experience and I hope that in this way I will avoid for a while the dentist. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

