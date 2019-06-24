Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Brush Head 2 Pack

Good & easy to use
The toothbrush heads have been very good, easy to use and I've noticed a difference in cleanliness. Overall good for sensitive gums and I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A noticeable difference in my teeth already
These brush heads we're really simple to attach, the bristles are relatively soft and feel gentle when brushing. After just 3 weeks I've noticed a difference in the shade of my teeth already, they look really clean too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice product
I found these brush heads left a really clean feel, and are nice to use. Think I would prefer rounded brush heads though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Leaves your teeth gleaming
These heads get into all the bits a round tooth brush didn’t it also is good that the toothbrush tells you when the head needs replacing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best Toothbrush Heads
Brilliant toothbrush heads, definitely the best I have used so far. Really felt like they gave my teeth an extra good clean. Not sure as to whether they were any whiter, but definitely felt like they gave an optimal clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely amazing
I have never felt my teeth so clean and fresh after toothbrush, this product has changed my life for good, in lesser time i get brilliant sparkly clean teeth which is absolutely amazing, i couldnt have been any happier , thank you philips
Great feeling
First of all, I like these heads more than round ones. Secondly, they fit straight on my electric toothbrush with ease because of their shape. They have good coverage whilst brushing and leave a lovely clean fresh feeling afterwards. Sometimes I suffer from bleeding gums but with these toothbrush heads, I had no problems. All in all, easy to use, works well for sensitive gums, the great feeling after, so would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
good brushes
I used these brushes the first time, and i liked them. Bristles are not hard or too soft, they are just ok and comfortable. I noticed a bit difference after using a while, my teeth looked a bit whiter. It does not do magic, do not expect that, but it does what it says. Its gentle, it whitens a little, its comfortable, easy to change, suitable for most philips brushes. and for the quality very good price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
High Quality
High quality bristles that have removed more plaque than a manual toothbrush could, I have even started to notice surface stains fading. The brushes drive deep between your teeth and along the gum line for exceptional cleaning. The heads fit onto my brush with ease, and are so far the best ones I have used yet. Highly Recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent cleaning
Is the best teeth cleaning device that I had until now. They do a fantastic job. I had a good experience and I hope that in this way I will avoid for a while the dentist. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]