Simple Age Resisting Wipes 20 Pack

- When your skin's happy and looking youthful, you feel healthier and happier too! Our Simple Age Resisting Wipes help to fight the premature signs of ageing whilst cleansing your skin of dirt, make-up and impurities.
- We make these skin cleansing wipes with Green Tea Extract, known for its anti-ageing properties that also fight signs of UV damage. Our green tea wipes also contain skin-loving vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 to deeply moisturise your skin and help combat cell damage.
- Perfect for even sensitive skin, our makeup wipes contain no artificial perfumes, colours or alcohol. We leave out any harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. These skin cleansing wipes are dermatologically tested and approved.
- We believe in continuously working to be kinder to the planet, which is why our Simple Age Resisting Wipes are biodegradable. This means that with every pack you are saving the equivalent of 4 plastic bags! Also, did you know we are the first to have a 100% recyclable outer packaging? Yay!
- These face wipes are vegan and made with wood pulp, biodegrading in only 42 days under home and industrial compost conditions.
- Being kind to animals is also very important to us, Simple is certified cruelty-free by PETA - we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world.
- Simple Biodegradable Age Resisting Wipes help to fight the premature signs of ageing whilst cleansing your skin of dirt, make-up and impurities
- Use these soft textured wipes to thoroughly cleanse the skin removing impurities, make-up and dead skin cells
- These Biodegradable Age Resisting Cleansing Wipes contain no artificial perfume, no colour, no mineral oil and no harsh chemicals that could upset your skin
- Our green tea wipes also contain skin-loving vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 to deeply moisturise your skin and help combat cell damage
- Being kind to animals is very important to us, these facial wipes are vegan and Simple is certified cruelty-free by PETA - we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world
- Packed with triple purified water, with gentle cleansers and Vitamins E & B5
Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Propanediol, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Panthenol, Ceteareth-12, Citric Acid, Fomes Ofﬁcinalis Extract, Benzoic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pantolactone, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lactic Acid, Potassium Sorbate
- For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
