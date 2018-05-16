So Divine Vibrating Bullet 7 Functions

- Press the tapered tip of this little black sex machine on your love button and let it rock your world. Want to go faster? With seven functions to choose from, this smooth, sleek bullet with push your further and higher than before.
- 80mm length
- Green Dot
- A bullet to rock your world
- Water resistant
- Super smooth PU coated ABS
- Latex & phthalate free
- 3 x LR44 batteries included
- 3 speeds
- 4 patterns
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- How to use
- Twist off cap & remove the red insulation disk, then twist the cap back on to lock in place.
- Power on: Press & hold.
- Switch functions: Press again. There are 7 functions to circle.
- Power off: Press & hold.
Warnings
- Not intended for medical applications or any use that has an adverse affect on any function of the body.
Name and address
- VH2 Ltd,
- Rodney House,
- Clifton Down Road,
- Bristol,
- BS8 4AL,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- so-divine.com
Safety information
