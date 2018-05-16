Botanical Lab Turmeric Clay Mask 100Ml
New
- Turmeric Blemish Control Clay Mask is a deep cleansing treatment that works by unclogging the pores and removing excess oil without overdrying the skin. With mineral-rich clay, to help gently exfoliate, remove debris and impurities, keeping blemishes at bay. Contains witch hazel, a natural astringent with toning properties.
- Formulated with:
- Indian Clay & Kaolin
- Turmeric
- Witch Hazel
- Purifying and anti-bacterial
- With botanical extracts
- Anti-blemish clear skin
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Kaolin, Glycerin, Bentonite, Propanediol, Curcuma Longa Root Powder, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Hamamelis Virginiana Water, Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Alcohol, Limonene, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Peel Oil, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Myristica Fragrans Fruit Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Zinc PCA, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum Bark Extract, Deceth-7, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rosa Damascena Flower Oil, PPG-26-Buteth-26, Sorbitol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, CI 77499, CI 77492
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Apply a thin layer on clean skin and leave on for 15 minutes. Remove mask with water in circular motions to exfoliate. Use twice a week.
Warnings
- CAUTION: In the unlikely event of rash or irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with the eyes. If product gets into the eyes, rinse well with water immediately.
Name and address
- Karium Ltd,
- PO Box 531,
- Hounslow,
- TW3 9LX,
- UK.
Return to
- Consumer care: +44 (0) 208 538 1255
- Karium Ltd,
- PO Box 531,
- Hounslow,
- TW3 9LX,
- UK.
- consumercare@karium.com
- www.botanicallab.com
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
