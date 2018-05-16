By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Webbox Wildlife Swan & Duck Food 150G

Webbox Wildlife Swan & Duck Food 150G
£ 1.25
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Webbox Wildlife Swan & Duck Food 150g
  • A complementary food for swans and ducks.
  • Better than bread
  • Yummy floating pellets
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Added vitamins & minerals
  • No artificial preservatives or colours
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat, Wheatfeed, Soya, Whole Maize, Fish Meal, Soya Oil, Minerals

Storage

Unopened, store in cool dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Direction for Use
  • Throw a few handfuls into the water in different areas to allow birds to feed.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Do not encourage birds onto the bank to feed.

Name and address

  Pets Choice Ltd,
  Brentwood House,
  Lower Philips Road,
  Whitebirk Industrial Estate,
  Blackburn,
  BB1 5UD,

  • Pets Choice Ltd,
  • Brentwood House,
  • Lower Philips Road,
  • Whitebirk Industrial Estate,
  • Blackburn,
  • BB1 5UD,
  • UK.
  • +44 (0)1254 54545
  • info@petschoice.co.uk
  • www.webbox.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude Protein18%
Crude Fat4%
Crude Fibre3.5%
Crude Ash4%
Vitamin A19,000 IU
Vitamin D3 1,900 IU
Vitamin E110mg
Iron (Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate):40mg
Copper (Cupric Sulphate Pentahydrate):7mg
Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate):30mg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate):100mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous):1mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite):0.25mg
Additives-
Nutritional Additives (per Kg):-

Safety information

Caution Do not encourage birds onto the bank to feed.

