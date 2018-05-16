Webbox Wildlife Swan & Duck Food 150G
New
Product Description
- Webbox Wildlife Swan & Duck Food 150g
- A complementary food for swans and ducks.
- Better than bread
- Yummy floating pellets
- 100% natural ingredients
- Added vitamins & minerals
- No artificial preservatives or colours
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat, Wheatfeed, Soya, Whole Maize, Fish Meal, Soya Oil, Minerals
Storage
Unopened, store in cool dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Direction for Use
- Throw a few handfuls into the water in different areas to allow birds to feed.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution
- Do not encourage birds onto the bank to feed.
Name and address
- Pets Choice Ltd,
- Brentwood House,
- Lower Philips Road,
- Whitebirk Industrial Estate,
- Blackburn,
- BB1 5UD,
Return to
- Keep In Touch
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|18%
|Crude Fat
|4%
|Crude Fibre
|3.5%
|Crude Ash
|4%
|Vitamin A
|19,000 IU
|Vitamin D3
|1,900 IU
|Vitamin E
|110mg
|Iron (Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate):
|40mg
|Copper (Cupric Sulphate Pentahydrate):
|7mg
|Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate):
|30mg
|Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate):
|100mg
|Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous):
|1mg
|Selenium (Sodium Selenite):
|0.25mg
|Additives
|-
|Nutritional Additives (per Kg):
|-
Safety information
Caution Do not encourage birds onto the bank to feed.
